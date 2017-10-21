Falkirk 0-0 St Mirren

St Mirren's Cammy Smith (right) sees his late chance saved

St Mirren had to make do with a point against Falkirk despite a last gasp chance to take all three points.

Cammy Smith and the visiting support thought they had sealed a win at the Falkirk stadium, but the youngster's effort was brilliantly saved at close range by Robbie Thomson.

Saints still lead the Scottish Championship by two points, with Falkirk now down to ninth place.

However, Dunfermline's win over Livingston closes the gap at the top.

Falkirk should have opened the scoring through Nathan Austin who found himself one-on-one with Saints goalkeeper Craig Samson early in the first half, but he lost composure and hit the side-netting.

The home side continued to press and Myles Hippolyte tried to set up Austin again but Samson was quick off his line to gather.

St Mirren rallied and Lewis Morgan pushed forward and force an excellent save from Thomson.

The Bairns gathered composure and Hippolyte picked out substitute Ciaran Dunne, whose effort was blocked and sent for a corner.

Falkirk replacement Kevin O'Hara tried his luck from distance, but shot wide of the target.

Then, deep into stoppage time Smith, only a few yards out, tried a shot but Thomson made a spectacular save to make sure the points were shared.