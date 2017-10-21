Dunfermline Athletic 3-1 Livingston

From the section

Dunfermline's Kallum Higginbotham scored a double against Livingston

Dunfermline leapfrogged Livingston into second place after a Kallum Higginbotham double at East End Park.

The Pars took a bizarre lead when goalkeeper Neil Alexander's clearance rebounded into the net off Higginbotham.

Fraser Aird made it 2-0 and then set up Higginbotham to score his second and the Pars' third before the break.

Nicky Clark hit the post, while Danny Mullen missed a good chance before finally turning home a consolation.