Match ends, Dunfermline Athletic 3, Livingston 1.
Dunfermline Athletic 3-1 Livingston
Dunfermline leapfrogged Livingston into second place after a Kallum Higginbotham double at East End Park.
The Pars took a bizarre lead when goalkeeper Neil Alexander's clearance rebounded into the net off Higginbotham.
Fraser Aird made it 2-0 and then set up Higginbotham to score his second and the Pars' third before the break.
Nicky Clark hit the post, while Danny Mullen missed a good chance before finally turning home a consolation.
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 1Murdoch
- 2Williamson
- 6Ashcroft
- 5Morris
- 14Talbot
- 7Higginbotham
- 13Splaine
- 8Wedderburn
- 17AirdSubstituted forCardleat 81'minutes
- 10Clark
- 23SmithSubstituted forRyanat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Martin
- 4Mvoto
- 9McManus
- 11Cardle
- 16Ryan
- 20Gill
- 27Shiels
Livingston
- 1Alexander
- 4Lithgow
- 26Halkett
- 9Todorov
- 7MullinSubstituted forMcMillanat 45'minutes
- 8Pittman
- 6ByrneBooked at 90mins
- 21PenriceBooked at 67mins
- 3LongridgeSubstituted forDe Vitaat 54'minutes
- 10Mullen
- 19CarrickSubstituted forGallagherat 45'minutesBooked at 47mins
Substitutes
- 2McMillan
- 14Jacobs
- 15Mackin
- 16Knox
- 20Maley
- 23De Vita
- 31Gallagher
- Referee:
- Andrew Dallas
- Attendance:
- 5,059
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 3, Livingston 1.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Lee Ashcroft.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Mullen (Livingston) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Booking
Shaun Byrne (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Shaun Byrne (Livingston).
Joe Cardle (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Callum Morris.
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 3, Livingston 1. Daniel Mullen (Livingston) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nikolay Todorov following a corner.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Kallum Higginbotham.
Attempt missed. Daniel Mullen (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Andy Ryan replaces Calum Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Joe Cardle replaces Fraser Aird.
Foul by Aaron Splaine (Dunfermline Athletic).
Nikolay Todorov (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Callum Morris.
Fraser Aird (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Craig Halkett (Livingston).
Foul by Nathaniel Wedderburn (Dunfermline Athletic).
Daniel Mullen (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Aaron Splaine (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack McMillan (Livingston).
Attempt missed. Nikolay Todorov (Livingston) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Ryan Williamson.
Foul by Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic).
Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic).
Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Aaron Splaine (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
James Penrice (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Penrice (Livingston).
Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nikolay Todorov (Livingston).
Foul by Nathaniel Wedderburn (Dunfermline Athletic).
Nikolay Todorov (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Aaron Splaine (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Neil Alexander.
Attempt saved. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.