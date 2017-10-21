Scottish Championship
Dunfermline3Livingston1

Dunfermline Athletic 3-1 Livingston

Dunfermline's Kallum Higginbotham
Dunfermline's Kallum Higginbotham scored a double against Livingston

Dunfermline leapfrogged Livingston into second place after a Kallum Higginbotham double at East End Park.

The Pars took a bizarre lead when goalkeeper Neil Alexander's clearance rebounded into the net off Higginbotham.

Fraser Aird made it 2-0 and then set up Higginbotham to score his second and the Pars' third before the break.

Nicky Clark hit the post, while Danny Mullen missed a good chance before finally turning home a consolation.

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 1Murdoch
  • 2Williamson
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 5Morris
  • 14Talbot
  • 7Higginbotham
  • 13Splaine
  • 8Wedderburn
  • 17AirdSubstituted forCardleat 81'minutes
  • 10Clark
  • 23SmithSubstituted forRyanat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Martin
  • 4Mvoto
  • 9McManus
  • 11Cardle
  • 16Ryan
  • 20Gill
  • 27Shiels

Livingston

  • 1Alexander
  • 4Lithgow
  • 26Halkett
  • 9Todorov
  • 7MullinSubstituted forMcMillanat 45'minutes
  • 8Pittman
  • 6ByrneBooked at 90mins
  • 21PenriceBooked at 67mins
  • 3LongridgeSubstituted forDe Vitaat 54'minutes
  • 10Mullen
  • 19CarrickSubstituted forGallagherat 45'minutesBooked at 47mins

Substitutes

  • 2McMillan
  • 14Jacobs
  • 15Mackin
  • 16Knox
  • 20Maley
  • 23De Vita
  • 31Gallagher
Referee:
Andrew Dallas
Attendance:
5,059

Match Stats

Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home10
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Dunfermline Athletic 3, Livingston 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 3, Livingston 1.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Lee Ashcroft.

Attempt blocked. Daniel Mullen (Livingston) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Booking

Shaun Byrne (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Shaun Byrne (Livingston).

Joe Cardle (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Callum Morris.

Goal!

Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 3, Livingston 1. Daniel Mullen (Livingston) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nikolay Todorov following a corner.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Kallum Higginbotham.

Attempt missed. Daniel Mullen (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Andy Ryan replaces Calum Smith.

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Joe Cardle replaces Fraser Aird.

Foul by Aaron Splaine (Dunfermline Athletic).

Nikolay Todorov (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Callum Morris.

Fraser Aird (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Craig Halkett (Livingston).

Foul by Nathaniel Wedderburn (Dunfermline Athletic).

Daniel Mullen (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Aaron Splaine (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jack McMillan (Livingston).

Attempt missed. Nikolay Todorov (Livingston) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Ryan Williamson.

Foul by Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic).

Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic).

Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Aaron Splaine (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Booking

James Penrice (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by James Penrice (Livingston).

Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nikolay Todorov (Livingston).

Foul by Nathaniel Wedderburn (Dunfermline Athletic).

Nikolay Todorov (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Aaron Splaine (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Neil Alexander.

Attempt saved. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren107122113822
2Dunfermline1062225101520
3Livingston105321713418
4Dundee Utd105231011-117
5Queen of Sth104331511415
6Morton104331310315
7Dumbarton10244814-610
8Inverness CT102351216-49
9Falkirk10154614-88
10Brechin10028621-152
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories