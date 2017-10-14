Chester sign Derby striker Offrande Zanzala and ex-Southport keeper Ryan Crump
-
- From the section Football
Chester have signed striker Offrande Zanzala from Derby County on a one-month loan and agreed non-contract terms with goalkeeper Ryan Crump.
Zanzala, 20, is contracted to the Rams until 2019, but has yet to make a first-team appearance.
He did, however, play two games for Stevenage in League Two during a loan spell early in 2016.
Crump 22, had a spell with Southport last season, making one appearance in a 1-0 defeat by Dover.
Both players were signed in time to take part in Saturday's FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie against Kidderminster Harriers at Aggborough.