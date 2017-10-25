Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Rangers 1-1 Kilmarnock

Chris Burke's injury-time equaliser earned Kilmarnock a dramatic point against 10-man Rangers at Ibrox.

Burke scored after Daniel Candeias had missed a 90th-minute penalty for the home side, who were leading through Jason Holt's first-half goal.

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack was sent off after a melee that followed the award of the spot-kick.

The dropped points saw Rangers slip to fourth in the Premiership and increased the pressure on manager Pedro Caixinha.

Rangers' Portuguese boss watched from the stands as he served a one-match touchline ban after being sent off during Sunday's Scottish League Cup semi-final loss to Motherwell.

Kilmarnock, led by manager Steve Clarke in his first game in charge, forced a good save from Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham after the break.

Rangers winger Daniel Candeias missed an injury-time spot kick as Rangers dropped two points at Ibrox

Rangers also created a series of chances, after having to overcome the setback of losing midfielder Graham Dorrans to a first-half injury.

Holt - in for the injured Carlos Pena - and Dorrans were both encouraged to get forward from central midfield, until the latter hobbled off at the end of the opening quarter.

The visitors threatened just before the 30th minute when Adam Frizzell played in Greg Taylor, but Foderingham got down to comfortably hold the midfielder's effort with his weaker right foot.

Rangers appeared to be stung into life and pushed Kilmarnock back. The visitors' goalkeeper, Jamie MacDonald, made a smart save from Josh Windass and the pressure paid off when James Tavernier got to the byeline and found Alfredo Morelos, who laid the ball back for Holt to fire high into the net from 14 yards.

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack was dismissed by referee Alan Muir after a clash with Kilmarnock's Kirk Broadfoot

Substitute Eduardo Herrera had a great chance after good work from Declan John early in the second half, but his flick lacked conviction and MacDonald made a good reaction stop.

The visitors began to dominate as the game entered the final quarter. Foderingham made a decent stop from Kris Boyd before making a better one to touch Rory McKenzie's 16-yard strike wide. Jordan Jones then shot just wide of the far post before Foderingham saved McKenzie's header.

Just as Rangers thought they would be able to see the victory out, when Kirk Broadfoot conceded a penalty with a barge on Herrera, their evening fell apart.

Jack and Broadfoot clashed, with both shown a yellow card by referee Alan Muir, who then upgraded Jack's to a red following a discussion with the fourth official. Candeias then saw his penalty saved by MacDonald, and moments alter Burke turned in Stephen O'Donnell's low cross at the far post.