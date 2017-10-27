Match ends, Leeds United 1, Sheffield United 2.
Leeds United 1-2 Sheffield United
Sheffield United went top of the Championship thanks to David Brooks' late winner at Yorkshire rivals Leeds.
Billy Sharp put the visitors in front with a second-minute header that keeper Andy Lonergan could not keep out, as the Blades controlled the early stages.
Kalvin Phillips equalised for the hosts with a cleanly-struck volley from the edge of the area before the break.
Samuel Saiz's swerving strike hit the post for Leeds before substitute Brooks won the game with a calm, low finish.
Victory was Chris Wilder's side's ninth in their past 11 league games and saw them climb to the second-tier summit for the first time since November 2005.
For Leeds, who suffered a fifth loss in their past six games in all competitions, the result was slightly harsh after an even second half, but the Blades could have built a healthy first-half lead.
The hosts needed a superb reaction save from Lonergan to stop former Leeds man Sharp's close-range flick from making it 2-0, as the visitors' Mark Duffy ran the show in the opening 30 minutes.
Brooks' neat, 81st-minute finish saw him score his first senior goal for the Blades, who continue to impress in their first season back in the Championship after winning League One in 2016-17.
Leeds head coach Thomas Christiansen told BBC Radio Leeds:
"You have to be more attentive than we were to concede a goal so early.
"We managed to come into the game and from there it was a little bit better but still not good enough.
"We were too nervous and complicated the situation too much.
"We need to do more in games like this that are worth more than three points."
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield:
"It's a win and we're made up to come here on a night like tonight and get three points but I didn't think the performance was anything special.
"We've got a target on our back now so we have to be a little bit better.
"David was due a goal. He's an outstanding player technically and he caused them different problems with running from deeper. He raised our performance levels on the pitch.
"Every game is more significant now because we are top of the division. We don't have any egos in our dressing room and we won't be taking any backwards steps. We want to keep the hammer down now."
Line-ups
Leeds
- 1Lonergan
- 2Ayling
- 5Pennington
- 6CooperSubstituted forJanssonat 56'minutes
- 8AnitaSubstituted forGrotat 83'minutes
- 23PhillipsBooked at 62mins
- 14O'Kane
- 25VieiraBooked at 87mins
- 10AlioskiSubstituted forHernándezat 70'minutes
- 9Lasogga
- 21Sáiz
Substitutes
- 7Roofe
- 11Grot
- 13Wiedwald
- 15Dallas
- 18Jansson
- 19Hernández
- 35Shaughnessy
Sheff Utd
- 27Blackman
- 6Basham
- 16Carter-Vickers
- 5O'ConnellBooked at 60mins
- 2BaldockBooked at 74mins
- 15CouttsBooked at 51mins
- 21DuffySubstituted forLundstramat 86'minutes
- 4FleckBooked at 84mins
- 3StevensBooked at 45mins
- 9ClarkeBooked at 82mins
- 10SharpSubstituted forBrooksat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Moore
- 7Lundstram
- 11Donaldson
- 13Wright
- 24Lafferty
- 36Brooks
- 44Carruthers
- Referee:
- Scott Duncan
- Attendance:
- 34,504
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home0
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Sheffield United 2.
Attempt missed. David Brooks (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by John Lundstram.
Attempt blocked. Jay-Roy Grot (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Samuel Sáiz with a cross.
Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jay-Roy Grot (Leeds United).
Attempt missed. Leon Clarke (Sheffield United) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by John Fleck with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Ronaldo Vieira (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
David Brooks (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ronaldo Vieira (Leeds United).
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. John Lundstram replaces Mark Duffy.
Booking
John Fleck (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by John Fleck (Sheffield United).
Eunan O'Kane (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Jay-Roy Grot replaces Vurnon Anita.
Booking
Leon Clarke (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 1, Sheffield United 2. David Brooks (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mark Duffy with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Leon Clarke (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by John Fleck.
Foul by Chris Basham (Sheffield United).
Luke Ayling (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. David Brooks (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
David Brooks (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ronaldo Vieira (Leeds United).
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. David Brooks replaces Billy Sharp.
Booking
George Baldock (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by George Baldock (Sheffield United).
Ronaldo Vieira (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Pablo Hernández replaces Ezgjan Alioski.
Attempt missed. Chris Basham (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by John Fleck.
Attempt saved. Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Samuel Sáiz.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Kalvin Phillips.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Luke Ayling.
Booking
Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
George Baldock (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).
Attempt missed. Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United).
Samuel Sáiz (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matthew Pennington.