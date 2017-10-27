Leeds United 1-2 Sheffield United

Sheffield United won the League One title last season with 100 points

Sheffield United went top of the Championship thanks to David Brooks' late winner at Yorkshire rivals Leeds.

Billy Sharp put the visitors in front with a second-minute header that keeper Andy Lonergan could not keep out, as the Blades controlled the early stages.

Kalvin Phillips equalised for the hosts with a cleanly-struck volley from the edge of the area before the break.

Samuel Saiz's swerving strike hit the post for Leeds before substitute Brooks won the game with a calm, low finish.

Victory was Chris Wilder's side's ninth in their past 11 league games and saw them climb to the second-tier summit for the first time since November 2005.

For Leeds, who suffered a fifth loss in their past six games in all competitions, the result was slightly harsh after an even second half, but the Blades could have built a healthy first-half lead.

The hosts needed a superb reaction save from Lonergan to stop former Leeds man Sharp's close-range flick from making it 2-0, as the visitors' Mark Duffy ran the show in the opening 30 minutes.

Brooks' neat, 81st-minute finish saw him score his first senior goal for the Blades, who continue to impress in their first season back in the Championship after winning League One in 2016-17.

Leeds head coach Thomas Christiansen told BBC Radio Leeds:

"You have to be more attentive than we were to concede a goal so early.

"We managed to come into the game and from there it was a little bit better but still not good enough.

"We were too nervous and complicated the situation too much.

"We need to do more in games like this that are worth more than three points."

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"It's a win and we're made up to come here on a night like tonight and get three points but I didn't think the performance was anything special.

"We've got a target on our back now so we have to be a little bit better.

"David was due a goal. He's an outstanding player technically and he caused them different problems with running from deeper. He raised our performance levels on the pitch.

"Every game is more significant now because we are top of the division. We don't have any egos in our dressing room and we won't be taking any backwards steps. We want to keep the hammer down now."