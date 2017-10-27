Championship
Leeds1Sheff Utd2

Leeds United 1-2 Sheffield United

By Tom Garry

BBC Sport

Sheffield United
Sheffield United won the League One title last season with 100 points

Sheffield United went top of the Championship thanks to David Brooks' late winner at Yorkshire rivals Leeds.

Billy Sharp put the visitors in front with a second-minute header that keeper Andy Lonergan could not keep out, as the Blades controlled the early stages.

Kalvin Phillips equalised for the hosts with a cleanly-struck volley from the edge of the area before the break.

Samuel Saiz's swerving strike hit the post for Leeds before substitute Brooks won the game with a calm, low finish.

Victory was Chris Wilder's side's ninth in their past 11 league games and saw them climb to the second-tier summit for the first time since November 2005.

For Leeds, who suffered a fifth loss in their past six games in all competitions, the result was slightly harsh after an even second half, but the Blades could have built a healthy first-half lead.

The hosts needed a superb reaction save from Lonergan to stop former Leeds man Sharp's close-range flick from making it 2-0, as the visitors' Mark Duffy ran the show in the opening 30 minutes.

Brooks' neat, 81st-minute finish saw him score his first senior goal for the Blades, who continue to impress in their first season back in the Championship after winning League One in 2016-17.

Leeds head coach Thomas Christiansen told BBC Radio Leeds:

"You have to be more attentive than we were to concede a goal so early.

"We managed to come into the game and from there it was a little bit better but still not good enough.

"We were too nervous and complicated the situation too much.

"We need to do more in games like this that are worth more than three points."

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"It's a win and we're made up to come here on a night like tonight and get three points but I didn't think the performance was anything special.

"We've got a target on our back now so we have to be a little bit better.

"David was due a goal. He's an outstanding player technically and he caused them different problems with running from deeper. He raised our performance levels on the pitch.

"Every game is more significant now because we are top of the division. We don't have any egos in our dressing room and we won't be taking any backwards steps. We want to keep the hammer down now."

Line-ups

Leeds

  • 1Lonergan
  • 2Ayling
  • 5Pennington
  • 6CooperSubstituted forJanssonat 56'minutes
  • 8AnitaSubstituted forGrotat 83'minutes
  • 23PhillipsBooked at 62mins
  • 14O'Kane
  • 25VieiraBooked at 87mins
  • 10AlioskiSubstituted forHernándezat 70'minutes
  • 9Lasogga
  • 21Sáiz

Substitutes

  • 7Roofe
  • 11Grot
  • 13Wiedwald
  • 15Dallas
  • 18Jansson
  • 19Hernández
  • 35Shaughnessy

Sheff Utd

  • 27Blackman
  • 6Basham
  • 16Carter-Vickers
  • 5O'ConnellBooked at 60mins
  • 2BaldockBooked at 74mins
  • 15CouttsBooked at 51mins
  • 21DuffySubstituted forLundstramat 86'minutes
  • 4FleckBooked at 84mins
  • 3StevensBooked at 45mins
  • 9ClarkeBooked at 82mins
  • 10SharpSubstituted forBrooksat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Moore
  • 7Lundstram
  • 11Donaldson
  • 13Wright
  • 24Lafferty
  • 36Brooks
  • 44Carruthers
Referee:
Scott Duncan
Attendance:
34,504

Match Stats

Home TeamLeedsAway TeamSheff Utd
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home8
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home0
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Leeds United 1, Sheffield United 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Sheffield United 2.

Attempt missed. David Brooks (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by John Lundstram.

Attempt blocked. Jay-Roy Grot (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Samuel Sáiz with a cross.

Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jay-Roy Grot (Leeds United).

Attempt missed. Leon Clarke (Sheffield United) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by John Fleck with a cross following a set piece situation.

Booking

Ronaldo Vieira (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

David Brooks (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ronaldo Vieira (Leeds United).

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. John Lundstram replaces Mark Duffy.

Booking

John Fleck (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by John Fleck (Sheffield United).

Eunan O'Kane (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Leeds United. Jay-Roy Grot replaces Vurnon Anita.

Booking

Leon Clarke (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Leeds United 1, Sheffield United 2. David Brooks (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mark Duffy with a through ball.

Attempt saved. Leon Clarke (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by John Fleck.

Foul by Chris Basham (Sheffield United).

Luke Ayling (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. David Brooks (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

David Brooks (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ronaldo Vieira (Leeds United).

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. David Brooks replaces Billy Sharp.

Booking

George Baldock (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by George Baldock (Sheffield United).

Ronaldo Vieira (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Leeds United. Pablo Hernández replaces Ezgjan Alioski.

Attempt missed. Chris Basham (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by John Fleck.

Attempt saved. Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Samuel Sáiz.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Kalvin Phillips.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Luke Ayling.

Booking

Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

George Baldock (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).

Attempt missed. Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Booking

Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United).

Samuel Sáiz (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matthew Pennington.

Friday 27th October 2017

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd1410042012830
2Wolves1392224131129
3Cardiff138321810827
4Leeds147252214823
5Aston Villa136431913622
6Norwich136431314-122
7Bristol City135622014621
8Preston135621711621
9Derby125431713419
10Fulham134631714318
11Ipswich126062018218
12Nottm Forest136071721-418
13Middlesbrough134541512317
14Hull134452420416
15Millwall134451614216
16Sheff Wed134451616016
17QPR133641617-115
18Brentford132741718-113
19Barnsley123361518-312
20Reading123361114-312
21Birmingham13328821-1311
22Burton13247625-1910
23Sunderland131661625-99
24Bolton13139724-176
View full Championship table

