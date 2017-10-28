Queens Park Rangers 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Conor Washington put QPR ahead at Loftus Road after Wolves keeper John Ruddy had parried

Wolves missed the chance to return to the top of the Championship table as they were beaten for only the third time this season by QPR at Loftus Road.

Conor Washington put the Hoops ahead on 41 minutes, scoring from close range after the ball rebounded from Massimo Luongo's tackle on Romain Saiss.

Within two minutes, Wolves levelled when Diogo Jota crossed from the left byline for Leo Bonatini to blast in.

But Matt Smith came off the bench to head Rangers' 81st-minute winner.

Leo Bonatini levelled within two minutes of Wolves going behind

Wolves only half-cleared Luke Freeman's free-kick and Joel Lynch crossed for Smith to hold off Roderick Miranda and head his fourth goal of the season, just 15 minutes after coming on.

After dropping to second in the Championship table as a result of Sheffield United's win at Leeds on Friday, a point would have been enough to take Nuno's Wolves back to the top.

But despite the Championship's joint highest scorer Bonatini netting his eighth goal of the season - only his second away from home - they came away with nothing to stay second in the table, a point behind the Blades.

QPR almost regained the lead early in the second half when Freeman pounced on a defensive slip and unleashed a 25-yard drive that took a deflection before crashing off the crossbar, while Conor Coady had to backpedal late on to head off the line from Washington.

But, equally, Bonatini had a great chance to make it 2-1 in the visitors' favour, bundling over from close range after an exchange of passes with the influential Jota, who was also denied by Rangers keeper Alex Smithies with his legs.

QPR, who went into the game on the back of a seven-match winless run, rise three places to 14th, having still lost just once at home in the league this season. Their next game is at home to leaders Sheffield United on Tuesday (31 October, 19:45 GMT).

QPR manager Ian Holloway:

"Now we've got to play somebody else who's top of the league. How many times have we had that this season? Just bring it on.

"It doesn't matter who's where. If we keep working like that, I'm certain QPR will get stronger and stronger.

"That's (almost) 300 games I've managed this lot and that performance makes me as proud as any other performance we've given. Let's see if we can do the same against Sheffield United."

Wolves head coach Nuno:

"We were not the team that we should be, a team that wants to play with high intensity and fight for every moment.

"We had good moments, creating chances, and we should be effective. In the second half we improved, we created better and enough chances to go away with the result.

"We are dealing with a tough competition. We have to be consistent in games. Each game you have to have 100 per cent motivation. We have to react immediately."