Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.
Queens Park Rangers 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolves missed the chance to return to the top of the Championship table as they were beaten for only the third time this season by QPR at Loftus Road.
Conor Washington put the Hoops ahead on 41 minutes, scoring from close range after the ball rebounded from Massimo Luongo's tackle on Romain Saiss.
Within two minutes, Wolves levelled when Diogo Jota crossed from the left byline for Leo Bonatini to blast in.
But Matt Smith came off the bench to head Rangers' 81st-minute winner.
Wolves only half-cleared Luke Freeman's free-kick and Joel Lynch crossed for Smith to hold off Roderick Miranda and head his fourth goal of the season, just 15 minutes after coming on.
After dropping to second in the Championship table as a result of Sheffield United's win at Leeds on Friday, a point would have been enough to take Nuno's Wolves back to the top.
But despite the Championship's joint highest scorer Bonatini netting his eighth goal of the season - only his second away from home - they came away with nothing to stay second in the table, a point behind the Blades.
QPR almost regained the lead early in the second half when Freeman pounced on a defensive slip and unleashed a 25-yard drive that took a deflection before crashing off the crossbar, while Conor Coady had to backpedal late on to head off the line from Washington.
But, equally, Bonatini had a great chance to make it 2-1 in the visitors' favour, bundling over from close range after an exchange of passes with the influential Jota, who was also denied by Rangers keeper Alex Smithies with his legs.
QPR, who went into the game on the back of a seven-match winless run, rise three places to 14th, having still lost just once at home in the league this season. Their next game is at home to leaders Sheffield United on Tuesday (31 October, 19:45 GMT).
QPR manager Ian Holloway:
"Now we've got to play somebody else who's top of the league. How many times have we had that this season? Just bring it on.
"It doesn't matter who's where. If we keep working like that, I'm certain QPR will get stronger and stronger.
"That's (almost) 300 games I've managed this lot and that performance makes me as proud as any other performance we've given. Let's see if we can do the same against Sheffield United."
Wolves head coach Nuno:
"We were not the team that we should be, a team that wants to play with high intensity and fight for every moment.
"We had good moments, creating chances, and we should be effective. In the second half we improved, we created better and enough chances to go away with the result.
"We are dealing with a tough competition. We have to be consistent in games. Each game you have to have 100 per cent motivation. We have to react immediately."
Line-ups
QPR
- 1Smithies
- 20Baptiste
- 6LynchBooked at 90mins
- 18Robinson
- 8CousinsBooked at 43minsSubstituted forWszolekat 66'minutes
- 21LuongoBooked at 79mins
- 11Scowen
- 7FreemanSubstituted forFurlongat 90+2'minutes
- 3BidwellBooked at 45mins
- 40SyllaSubstituted forSmithat 66'minutes
- 9Washington
Substitutes
- 2Furlong
- 12Mackie
- 17Smith
- 22Wszolek
- 23N'Gbakoto
- 26Lumley
- 36Wheeler
Wolves
- 21Ruddy
- 6Batth
- 16Coady
- 25Miranda
- 2Doherty
- 27SaissBooked at 90mins
- 8NevesSubstituted forMarshallat 84'minutes
- 3Douglas
- 7CavaleiroSubstituted forHélder Costaat 57'minutes
- 33BonatiniSubstituted forEnobakhareat 71'minutes
- 18Jota
Substitutes
- 4A N'Diaye
- 5Bennett
- 12Marshall
- 15Boly
- 17Hélder Costa
- 26Enobakhare
- 31Norris
- Referee:
- Tony Harrington
- Attendance:
- 16,004
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.
Booking
Joel Lynch (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Bright Enobakhare (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joel Lynch (Queens Park Rangers).
Booking
Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Matt Smith (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Barry Douglas tries a through ball, but Bright Enobakhare is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Darnell Furlong replaces Luke Freeman.
Foul by Ben Marshall (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Josh Scowen (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Ben Marshall tries a through ball, but Bright Enobakhare is caught offside.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Jack Robinson.
Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luke Freeman (Queens Park Rangers).
Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jake Bidwell (Queens Park Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Ben Marshall replaces Rúben Neves.
Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conor Washington (Queens Park Rangers).
Goal!
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Matt Smith (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joel Lynch with a cross following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Josh Scowen (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Massimo Luongo.
Foul by Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Luke Freeman (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Bright Enobakhare (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers).
Foul by Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Jake Bidwell (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Pawel Wszolek.
Attempt missed. Bright Enobakhare (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hélder Costa.
Attempt blocked. Jake Bidwell (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Matt Doherty.
Attempt missed. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Pawel Wszolek (Queens Park Rangers).
Attempt saved. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bright Enobakhare.
Attempt saved. Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Scowen.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.