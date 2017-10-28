Match ends, Fulham 1, Bolton Wanderers 1.
Fulham 1-1 Bolton Wanderers
Tom Cairney scored a 94th-minute equaliser for Fulham to deny Championship bottom side Bolton their first away win of the season.
Sammy Ameobi met a long clearance from goalkeeper Ben Alnwick on the edge of the area and spun between two defenders before rifling Bolton into the lead.
Aboubakar Kamara went closest to levelling before the break, hitting the woodwork with a chipped effort.
Cairney eventually earned Fulham a deserved point with a late header.
The goal, from Kevin McDonald's cross, ensured Cairney marked his first start since August after recovering from a knee injury, in influential style.
A share of the spoils in London extended the Trotters' unbeaten run to three matches, however, they remain without a victory away from home in the Championship in 32 matches, dating back to April 2015, the season before they were relegated from the Championship.
Fulham were bright early and were first to put the ball in the back of the net, only for Floyd Ayite to have his effort waved away for offside.
Ameobi, who ended Bolton's 640-minute goal drought in their win over Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month, then put Wanderers ahead with their first goal in six away matches.
After the break, Adam Armstrong almost made it 2-0 as he tested David Button from distance.
Neeskens Kebano then had two chances to equalise after coming off the bench, with Alnwick intervening once before Cairney eventually secured the draw.
Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic:
"Floyd was onside and I don't know what the reason was for not allowing the goal. The game would have been different. It's a legal goal.
"We then slipped in one important moment and they scored without creating any chances.
"After this we tried to move the ball faster, especially in the second half. We had many chances, we arrived many times in the box. We just didn't find a clear way.
"This performance is not good enough for us. We're not performing to the level of expectation around this team."
Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson:
"It's disappointing we haven't got all three points. I felt our performance warranted it today. The lads gave absolutely everything.
"It was more than a battling performance, we had other chances to get that second goal. We just couldn't kill the game off.
"Obviously there's an air of disappointment in the dressing room but we've got to make sure that the late goal doesn't knock us because we're unbeaten in three games."
Line-ups
Fulham
- 27Button
- 2Fredericks
- 26KalasSubstituted forDe La Torreat 89'minutes
- 13Ream
- 3R Sessegnon
- 10Cairney
- 6McDonaldBooked at 86mins
- 16NorwoodSubstituted forJohansenat 70'minutes
- 9FonteSubstituted forKebanoat 57'minutes
- 47Kamara
- 11Ayité
Substitutes
- 1Bettinelli
- 4Odoi
- 7Kebano
- 8Johansen
- 36De La Torre
- 37Edun
- 44Cissé
Bolton
- 13AlnwickBooked at 78mins
- 2LittleBooked at 84mins
- 31WheaterBooked at 57mins
- 5Beevers
- 3TaylorSubstituted forRobinsonat 49'minutes
- 21Pratley
- 24HenryBooked at 12mins
- 10AmeobiSubstituted forMoraisat 68'minutes
- 6VelaSubstituted forLe Fondreat 82'minutes
- 20Armstrong
- 14Madine
Substitutes
- 9Le Fondre
- 12Noone
- 15Robinson
- 17Derik
- 22Morais
- 23Darby
- 33Howard
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
- Attendance:
- 18,792
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home77%
- Away23%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home11
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fulham 1, Bolton Wanderers 1.
Foul by Tom Cairney (Fulham).
Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham).
Mark Little (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kevin McDonald (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Madine (Bolton Wanderers).
Foul by Ryan Fredericks (Fulham).
Antonee Robinson (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 1, Bolton Wanderers 1. Tom Cairney (Fulham) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin McDonald with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by David Wheater.
Offside, Bolton Wanderers. Gary Madine tries a through ball, but Adam Le Fondre is caught offside.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by David Wheater.
Attempt blocked. Stefan Johansen (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Filipe Morais (Bolton Wanderers).
Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Antonee Robinson (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt blocked. Luca De La Torre (Fulham) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Cairney.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Luca De La Torre replaces Tomas Kalas.
Booking
Kevin McDonald (Fulham) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Gary Madine.
Attempt blocked. Stefan Johansen (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Mark Little (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Little (Bolton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Adam Le Fondre replaces Josh Vela.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Josh Vela.
Attempt blocked. Kevin McDonald (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Mark Beevers.
Attempt blocked. Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Fredericks with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Tom Cairney (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Sessegnon.
Booking
Ben Alnwick (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kevin McDonald.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by David Wheater.
Attempt blocked. Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Cairney.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Mark Little.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by David Wheater.