Fulham 1-1 Bolton Wanderers

Bolton goalkeeper Ben Alnwick is beaten by a Tom Cairney header in injury-time

Tom Cairney scored a 94th-minute equaliser for Fulham to deny Championship bottom side Bolton their first away win of the season.

Sammy Ameobi met a long clearance from goalkeeper Ben Alnwick on the edge of the area and spun between two defenders before rifling Bolton into the lead.

Aboubakar Kamara went closest to levelling before the break, hitting the woodwork with a chipped effort.

Cairney eventually earned Fulham a deserved point with a late header.

The goal, from Kevin McDonald's cross, ensured Cairney marked his first start since August after recovering from a knee injury, in influential style.

A share of the spoils in London extended the Trotters' unbeaten run to three matches, however, they remain without a victory away from home in the Championship in 32 matches, dating back to April 2015, the season before they were relegated from the Championship.

Fulham were bright early and were first to put the ball in the back of the net, only for Floyd Ayite to have his effort waved away for offside.

Ameobi, who ended Bolton's 640-minute goal drought in their win over Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month, then put Wanderers ahead with their first goal in six away matches.

After the break, Adam Armstrong almost made it 2-0 as he tested David Button from distance.

Neeskens Kebano then had two chances to equalise after coming off the bench, with Alnwick intervening once before Cairney eventually secured the draw.

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic:

"Floyd was onside and I don't know what the reason was for not allowing the goal. The game would have been different. It's a legal goal.

"We then slipped in one important moment and they scored without creating any chances.

"After this we tried to move the ball faster, especially in the second half. We had many chances, we arrived many times in the box. We just didn't find a clear way.

"This performance is not good enough for us. We're not performing to the level of expectation around this team."

Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson:

"It's disappointing we haven't got all three points. I felt our performance warranted it today. The lads gave absolutely everything.

"It was more than a battling performance, we had other chances to get that second goal. We just couldn't kill the game off.

"Obviously there's an air of disappointment in the dressing room but we've got to make sure that the late goal doesn't knock us because we're unbeaten in three games."