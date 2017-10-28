Match ends, Celtic 1, Kilmarnock 1.
Celtic 1-1 Kilmarnock
-
- From the section Football
Celtic equalled their own 100-year-old British record of 62 domestic games unbeaten but laboured to a draw at home to Steve Clarke's Kilmarnock.
Manager Brendan Rodgers made six changes ahead of Tuesday's Champions League visit by Bayern Munich.
They were held at bay by a rigid defence until Leigh Griffiths pounced to fire past goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald shortly before the break.
Jordan Jones equalised after following up his own shot against the post.
It means Clarke has started his spell as Kilmarnock boss with back-to-back draws away to both sides of the Old Firm after their midweek meeting with Rangers.
Celtic's previous record run ended on 21 April 1917 after a 2-0 defeat by Kilmarnock and the Ayrshire team threatened to spoil the party again.
- Patrick Roberts to miss Bayern Munich visit and up to six weeks
- Celtic's record mark 'phenomenal' - Rodgers
But the home side equalled that after extending their run of games without defeat against Killie to 17 games.
The match began in typical fashion for a Celtic home fixture in the Premiership, with the visiting team virtually hemmed into their own final third as the champions probed for an opening.
Griffiths sent a header over the bar, shots whistled wide from Tom Rogic and Olivier Ntcham, Patrick Roberts fired a low shot that was easily gathered by MacDonald.
It would be one of the last contributions from Roberts, who appeared to pull his hamstring and was replaced with Scott Sinclair, presumably ruling the on-loan Manchester City winger out of the Champions League match with Bayern Munich. A big blow for Celtic.
Kilmarnock offered virtually nothing as an attacking threat for the first half hour as they tried to make themselves compact and hard to break down. It almost got them to 0-0 at half time - but not quite.
Eboue Kouassi flighted an aerial diagonal pass to the edge of the penalty area and there was Griffiths to supply the perfect first-time finish to fire the ball through the legs of MacDonald.
Kilmarnock did offer more of an attacking threat in the second half and Jones' free-kick flew over the bar from 20 yards. Much better was to come from the Northern Ireland winger.
After a great run, he cracked in a shot that came back off the post. Jones then gathered the ball and, after a clever one-two, fired off another shot, this time low past goalkeeper Craig Gordon.
Celtic were suddenly struggling to create clear-cut chances. A scuffed effort from Kieran Tierney toward goal almost fell to Griffiths three yards out, but the striker was unable to direct the ball on target.
Moussa Dembele came on to add more firepower for Celtic as the stubborn Kilmarnock resistance continued.
However, the away side continued to carry an attacking threat and Chris Burke forced a save from Gordon.
MacDonald had to make a flying save to stop a drive from Griffiths, the ball fell to Dembele in the box, but the Frenchman flashed his shot wide.
It means Celtic's lead is cut to one point by Aberdeen and wins for Hamilton Academical and Partick Thistle leave Kilmarnock still second bottom of the table, only ahead of Dundee on goal difference.
Line-ups
Celtic
- 1Gordon
- 23Lustig
- 6Bitton
- 35AjerBooked at 88mins
- 63Tierney
- 21NtchamSubstituted forArmstrongat 62'minutes
- 88Kouassi
- 7RobertsSubstituted forSinclairat 30'minutes
- 18RogicBooked at 69mins
- 73JohnstonSubstituted forDembeleat 72'minutes
- 9Griffiths
Substitutes
- 10Dembele
- 11Sinclair
- 14Armstrong
- 20Boyata
- 24de Vries
- 42McGregor
- 59Miller
Kilmarnock
- 1MacDonald
- 2O'Donnell
- 5Broadfoot
- 4Greer
- 17Findlay
- 7McKenzie
- 6Power
- 12TaylorSubstituted forWatersat 90+2'minutes
- 29BurkeSubstituted forThomasat 84'minutes
- 11JonesBooked at 78mins
- 22ErwinSubstituted forBrophyat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Boyd
- 15Thomas
- 16Boyd
- 18Waters
- 21Frizzell
- 25Brophy
- 26Bell
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
- Attendance:
- 58,060
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celtic 1, Kilmarnock 1.
Eboue Kouassi (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock).
Scott Sinclair (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock).
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Stuart Findlay.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Calum Waters replaces Greg Taylor.
Kieran Tierney (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock).
Booking
Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Moussa Dembele (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Dom Thomas replaces Chris Burke.
Attempt saved. Chris Burke (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Moussa Dembele (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Eboue Kouassi (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock).
Attempt missed. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock).
Booking
Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Kirk Broadfoot.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Stephen O'Donnell.
Attempt missed. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Moussa Dembele replaces Michael Johnston.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Eamonn Brophy replaces Lee Erwin.
Attempt missed. Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Booking
Tomas Rogic (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Tomas Rogic (Celtic).
Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Leigh Griffiths (Celtic).
Stuart Findlay (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Stuart Findlay.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Kieran Tierney.
Attempt saved. Stuart Armstrong (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Rory McKenzie.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Stephen O'Donnell.