St Mirren 2-2 Greenock Morton
A pulsating Renfrewshire derby ended with St Mirren and Greenock Morton sharing four goals and the points in a game of controversy.
All goals came during a 13-minute spell in the second half.
The Buddies won a disputed penalty that was converted by Ian McShane before it cancelled out by Andy Murdoch's strike.
St Mirren took the lead again through Gavin Reilly's shot but Gary Harkins' spot-kick levelled before Reilly was booked for simulation late on.
Morton found their stride early and Jai Quitongo went through on goal only for his shot to be blocked by a combination of goalkeeper Craig Samson and Jack Baird.
Tackles flew in throughout the first period, but slowly but surely the home side began to get on top with Lewis Morgan in particular looking like he had a personal mission to avenge St Mirren's 4-1 derby defeat earlier this season.
His effort went just past after good work by Cammy Smith, then keeper Derek Gaston did well to block another effort.
Kyle Magennis could have and probably should have done better with a header in the box, before Murdoch tested Samson with a long-range shot that moved around in the blustery conditions.
The second half came to life when referee Steven McLean pointed to the spot after Morgan had been brought down by Michael Doyle, with even the most partisan of the home fans thinking the foul was outside the box. McShane was not too bothered and stroked home.
Two minutes later Murdoch scored the goal of the game with a thunderous 25-yard strike that flew into the net after some superb football which began with keeper Gaston's clearance from the back.
However, the Paisley side were soon back in front as Smith crossed for Reilly to grab his 11th of the season.
The drama was not over, though, and again the referee pointed to the spot, this time after Gregor Buchanan was judged to have pushed O'Ware in the box. Harkins was cool, calm and collected to finish low past Samson.
Then McLean booked Reilly for diving when most in the ground, and especially St Mirren manager Jack Ross, thought the forward had been brought down in the box.
Line-ups
St Mirren
- 1Samson
- 25Smith
- 15Baird
- 5BuchananBooked at 78mins
- 2Demetriou
- 4McGinn
- 16McShane
- 7MagennisSubstituted forStewartat 61'minutes
- 11Smith
- 10Morgan
- 20ReillyBooked at 84mins
Substitutes
- 3Irvine
- 9Sutton
- 18Hilson
- 19Stewart
- 26McCart
- 30MacPherson
- 41Langfield
Morton
- 1Gaston
- 6DoyleBooked at 66mins
- 4O'WareBooked at 64mins
- 5Lamie
- 17Russell
- 15TiffoneySubstituted forThomsonat 75'minutes
- 3Murdoch
- 14HarkinsSubstituted forArmourat 88'minutes
- 8ForbesBooked at 66mins
- 9QuitongoSubstituted forMcHughat 55'minutes
- 7OliverBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 10Thomson
- 11McHugh
- 20Doohan
- 21Langan
- 22Armour
- 23Barr
- 36Hynes
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
- Attendance:
- 5,496
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home9
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away18
