Emma Hayes: Chelsea Ladies manager signs new three-and-half-year contract

Chelsea Ladies manager Emma Hayes has signed a new three-and-a-half-year deal with the Women's Super League One side.

Chelsea are top of the table having won all three of their opening league fixtures, while they have also reached the last 16 of the Champions League.

"This is a place which I feel very much a part of and it is very dear in my heart," said the 41-year-old.

"I couldn't see myself anywhere else and it makes absolute sense to commit to the club going forward."

Hayes was linked with the England manager's job after Mark Sampson's departure in September, but said she was "committed" to Chelsea despite feeling "flattered".

Hayes has been manager of Chelsea since 2012 and led the club to the WSL and FA Cup double in 2015, as well as this year's Women's Super League One Spring Series.

Technical director Michael Emenalo added: "Emma is one of the leading coaches in women's football and she has helped Chelsea grow into one of the most talented and exciting teams in Europe.

"Her passion for the club and the project we have here is a huge inspiration, and we all look forward to a lot more success together."