Match ends, Reading 3, Nottingham Forest 1.
Reading 3-1 Nottingham Forest
Reading picked up their first home league win since August as they convincingly beat Nottingham Forest.
Swift netted in either half, sweeping in a Leandro Bacuna cross and then poking home a deft dink into the area by fellow midfielder Mo Barrow.
Sone Aluko then forced a mistake out of Forest goalkeeper Jordan Smith, who was unable to stop the ball slipping under his body and into his own net.
Forest winger Ben Osborn picked up a late consolation goal for the visitors.
A run of only one win in eight Championship matches had seen Reading slip to 20th, heaping pressure on manager Jaap Stam.
But a first victory in front of their own fans since 15 August was made possible courtesy of Swift's neat left-foot finish and his awareness to get on the end of clever cross after the break.
Forest are still to draw a game this season and failed to build on impressive wins against Burton Albion and Hull City.
They found chances scarce and, before claiming his late goal, Osborn was denied by Vito Mannone on a one-on-one as Kieran Dowell put him through on goal.
Reading manager Jaap Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire:
"I'm pleased, it's a good win and not an easy game playing against a good side who can play good football.
"We made a good start to the game and tried to press them high up the field and forced mistakes from them at certain periods.
"The belief in the team is still there and that's what we showed today by getting this result."
Nottingham Forest manager Mark Warburton told BBC Radio Nottingham:
"We were really poor first half. We didn't show any tempo or intensity.
"We had to more than match their desire and we had to be hungry, and we weren't first half. There's no lack of effort, but we just didn't look as we were making any progress.
"In the second half, we just stepped up. We have a lot of ability in the team. I feel there's loads more left to come from this squad of players."
Reading
Reading
- 1Mannone
- 19Bacuna
- 5McShane
- 6Moore
- 2Gunter
- 16Edwards
- 4van den BergSubstituted forClementat 45'minutes
- 14Aluko
- 10Swift
- 17BarrowSubstituted forBeerensat 83'minutes
- 55SmithSubstituted forKermorgantat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Beerens
- 18Kermorgant
- 22Clement
- 24Blackett
- 25Popa
- 31Jaakkola
- 50Richards
Nottm Forest
- 43Smith
- 27Darikwa
- 42Worrall
- 4Mancienne
- 2LichajBooked at 9mins
- 7Bridcutt
- 24VaughanSubstituted forBouchalakisat 74'minutes
- 10McKaySubstituted forCarayolat 63'minutes
- 20Dowell
- 11Osborn
- 35CummingsSubstituted forWalkerat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Mills
- 16Clough
- 17Brereton
- 18Carayol
- 30Henderson
- 31Bouchalakis
- 34Walker
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
Attendance:
14,868
- 14,868
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Full Time
Second Half ends, Reading 3, Nottingham Forest 1.
Attempt missed. Andreas Bouchalakis (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Kieran Dowell.
Foul by Tyler Walker (Nottingham Forest).
David Edwards (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Andreas Bouchalakis (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Tendayi Darikwa.
Foul by Andreas Bouchalakis (Nottingham Forest).
John Swift (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Liam Bridcutt (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Pelle Clement (Reading).
Attempt missed. Yann Kermorgant (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Reading 3, Nottingham Forest 1. Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kieran Dowell.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Roy Beerens replaces Modou Barrow.
Attempt saved. Tyler Walker (Nottingham Forest) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Mustapha Carayol with a cross.
Foul by Andreas Bouchalakis (Nottingham Forest).
David Edwards (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Pelle Clement (Reading).
Goal!
Own Goal by Jordan Smith, Nottingham Forest. Reading 3, Nottingham Forest 0.
Attempt saved. Sone Aluko (Reading) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pelle Clement.
Attempt missed. Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Tyler Walker (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kieran Dowell with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Andreas Bouchalakis replaces David Vaughan.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Vito Mannone.
Attempt saved. Kieran Dowell (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Joe Worrall with a through ball.
Liam Bridcutt (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pelle Clement (Reading).
Goal!
Goal! Reading 2, Nottingham Forest 0. John Swift (Reading) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Modou Barrow with a through ball.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Tendayi Darikwa.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Tyler Walker replaces Jason Cummings.
Foul by Liam Bridcutt (Nottingham Forest).
Pelle Clement (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Michael Mancienne.
Attempt blocked. Modou Barrow (Reading) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pelle Clement.
Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Gunter (Reading).
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Mustapha Carayol replaces Barrie McKay.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Yann Kermorgant replaces Sam Smith because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Sam Smith (Reading) because of an injury.