Match ends, Norwich City 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.
Norwich City 0-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers
-
- From the section Football
Wolves won at Norwich City for the first time since January 2007 to return to the top of the Championship table.
A first-half header from Willy Boly and Leo Bonatini's second-half volley put Wanderers a point clear of Cardiff and two ahead of Sheffield United.
Marley Watkins headed against the post for Norwich before visiting defender Boly turned in a Barry Douglas corner.
After Alfred N'Diaye and Bonatini had been denied a second, the latter fired in sweetly from Ryan Bennett's pass.
Six of Bonatini's nine goals this season have come in his past five league appearances for Wolves - all games in which the Brazilian striker has found the net.
- Wolves go top with Norwich win
- Sunderland held in Grayson's final match
- Blades finally beaten
- Leeds beaten at home
Wolves offered free coach travel to supporters making the 360-mile round trip to Carrow Road and those fans were rewarded with a 10th league success of 2017-18.
French centre-back Boly set them up for victory with the opener, marking his return to the Wolves team after two months out injured with the first goal of his season-long loan spell from Porto.
Norwich have taken only nine points from eight home league games and their second home defeat in four days kept them a point outside the play-off places.
The creativity of James Maddison provided the home team's best hope of a goal but Norwich could not find a way past their former goalkeeper John Ruddy, who kept his seventh clean sheet in 15 Championship appearances for Wolves this season.
Norwich boss Daniel Farke:
"Normally I am very sad and annoyed and try to figure out the factors behind our defeat. This is very easy.
"We have to accept we faced an opponent with a very high quality, with bigger quality than us. They were the better team, although it is annoying that we conceded two goals from set pieces.
"They are so good on counters and with the quality of their offensive players it is impossible to control all the counter attacks. They have an unbelievable quality for this division."
Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo:
"It was important to bounce back from what happened the previous game. It's important in these moments of the season how you perform and when. It must be every game and at every stadium.
"The boys did that so well done to them. Thanks to our fans for coming a long way and helping the boys."
Line-ups
Norwich
- 1Gunn
- 2Pinto
- 31Hanley
- 15Klose
- 3HusbandSubstituted forStiepermannat 60'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 4ReedBooked at 90mins
- 19TrybullSubstituted forZimmermannat 65'minutes
- 8Vrancic
- 23Maddison
- 11MurphyBooked at 53minsSubstituted forJeromeat 60'minutes
- 12WatkinsBooked at 26mins
Substitutes
- 5Martin
- 6Zimmermann
- 10Jerome
- 14Hoolahan
- 18Stiepermann
- 33McGovern
- 36Cantwell
Wolves
- 21Ruddy
- 5BennettBooked at 80mins
- 16Coady
- 15Boly
- 2Doherty
- 4A N'Diaye
- 8NevesBooked at 64mins
- 3DouglasBooked at 73mins
- 7CavaleiroBooked at 41minsSubstituted forEnobakhareat 61'minutes
- 33BonatiniSubstituted forPriceat 76'minutes
- 18JotaSubstituted forHélder Costaat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Marshall
- 17Hélder Costa
- 19Price
- 26Enobakhare
- 29Vinagre
- 30Hause
- 31Norris
- Referee:
- Darren England
- Attendance:
- 26,554
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away24
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Norwich City 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.
Booking
Marco Stiepermann (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Marco Stiepermann (Norwich City).
Jack Price (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Harrison Reed (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Harrison Reed (Norwich City).
Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
James Maddison (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alfred N'Diaye (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Foul by Cameron Jerome (Norwich City).
Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Grant Hanley.
Attempt blocked. Bright Enobakhare (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alfred N'Diaye.
Attempt missed. Timm Klose (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Barry Douglas.
Timm Klose (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bright Enobakhare (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Attempt blocked. Christoph Zimmermann (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Willy Boly.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Hélder Costa replaces Diogo Jota.
Cameron Jerome (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
James Maddison (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Barry Douglas (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Booking
Ryan Bennett (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Cameron Jerome (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Bennett (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Foul by Mario Vrancic (Norwich City).
Bright Enobakhare (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
James Maddison (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alfred N'Diaye (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Jack Price replaces Léo Bonatini.
Attempt missed. Christoph Zimmermann (Norwich City) header from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ivo Pinto following a corner.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Willy Boly.
Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Léo Bonatini (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Booking
Barry Douglas (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Norwich City 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2. Léo Bonatini (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan Bennett following a set piece situation.