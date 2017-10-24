Cameron Stewart: Lincoln sign former Manchester United trainee until January

Cameron Stewart
Cameron Stewart has played for nine clubs including Hull, Blackburn, Charlton, Leeds and Ipswich

League Two side Lincoln City have signed winger Cameron Stewart on a short-term deal until January 2018.

The 26-year-old, who was a Manchester United trainee, left Ipswich in the summer and had been without a club.

Lincoln boss Danny Cowley said: "He's a good character and I'm sure he won't mind me saying he's lost his way just recently, but he's come in and re-found his love for the game.

"We've been working hard over the last couple of weeks to get him fit."

Find out more

Top Stories