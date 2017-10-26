BBC Sport - Jurgen Klopp: 'I'd never let my players down' after Mignolet and Lovren criticism
I'd never let my players down - Klopp
- From the section Football
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he never lets his players down, after Simon Mignolet and Dejan Lovren bore the brunt of the criticism following the 4-1 defeat at Tottenham.
