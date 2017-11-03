Match ends, Notts County 4, Bristol Rovers 2.
Notts County 4-2 Bristol Rovers
-
- From the section Football
League Two leaders Notts County came from two goals down to beat League One opponents Bristol Rovers and reach the FA Cup second round.
Rovers looked on course for a victory as goals from Liam Sercombe and Stuart Sinclair appeared to put them in control.
But Ryan Yates scored twice in two minutes around the half-hour mark to draw County level.
Veteran striker Jon Stead put Kevin Nolan's men ahead in the 58th minute and Jorge Grant made it safe at the death.
Report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Notts County
- 34Fitzsimons
- 2Tootle
- 5Duffy
- 16Brisley
- 3DickinsonSubstituted forJonesat 90'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 11Hawkridge
- 22Yates
- 4Hewitt
- 10Grant
- 30SteadSubstituted forSmithat 87'minutes
- 9AmeobiSubstituted forForteat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Alessandra
- 13Pindroch
- 14Forte
- 17Smith
- 19Hunt
- 20Walker
- 23Jones
Bristol Rovers
- 21Smith
- 22PartingtonSubstituted forLeadbitterat 69'minutes
- 4Lockyer
- 16Broadbent
- 3Brown
- 24SinclairSubstituted forHarrisonat 60'minutes
- 7Sercombe
- 14Lines
- 8O ClarkeBooked at 64mins
- 30Gaffney
- 11NicholsSubstituted forTelfordat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Slocombe
- 2Leadbitter
- 6Sweeney
- 9Harrison
- 18Telford
- 19Moore
- 20Bola
- Referee:
- Graham Salisbury
- Attendance:
- 4,228
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Notts County 4, Bristol Rovers 2.
Goal!
Goal! Notts County 4, Bristol Rovers 2. Jorge Grant (Notts County) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Terry Hawkridge.
Booking
Daniel Jones (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Rory Gaffney (Bristol Rovers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Daniel Jones.
Attempt missed. Rory Gaffney (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Shaun Brisley.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Daniel Jones replaces Carl Dickinson.
Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ryan Yates (Notts County).
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Adam Smith.
Attempt saved. Terry Hawkridge (Notts County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Alan Smith replaces Jon Stead.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Jonathan Forte replaces Shola Ameobi.
Foul by Shola Ameobi (Notts County).
Tom Lockyer (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Adam Smith.
Attempt saved. Jon Stead (Notts County) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Ross Fitzsimons.
Attempt saved. Rory Gaffney (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Dominic Telford replaces Tom Nichols.
Delay in match Jon Stead (Notts County) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Terry Hawkridge (Notts County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Shola Ameobi (Notts County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Terry Hawkridge (Notts County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Tom Lockyer (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Shola Ameobi (Notts County).
Elliott Hewitt (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Lines (Bristol Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Daniel Leadbitter replaces Joe Partington.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Lee Brown.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Lee Brown.
Booking
Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Elliott Hewitt (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers).
Attempt saved. Rory Gaffney (Bristol Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Ellis Harrison replaces Stuart Sinclair.
Goal!
Goal! Notts County 3, Bristol Rovers 2. Jon Stead (Notts County) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jorge Grant.