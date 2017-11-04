The FA Cup - First Round
Stevenage 5-0 Nantwich Town

Highlights: Stevenage 5-0 Nantwich Town

Matt Godden scored a hat-trick as Stevenage made light work of thrashing Northern Premier League side Nantwich Town to reach the second round of the FA Cup.

The visitors were in the contest for 68 minutes at the Lamex Stadium but an inability to defend set-pieces proved to be their undoing.

League Two Stevenage went ahead after 16 minutes from their first real chance, as Godden flicked in Joe Martin's free-kick at the near post amid some loose marking.

Just before the half-hour mark, Nantwich almost drew level as Nathan Cotterell played in Harry Clayton and he forced Joe Fryer to beat away his well-struck effort.

Stevenage eventually doubled their lead when Smith blasted in from Martin's corner before the same combination finished the match as a contest, with Smith heading in off the bar.

Godden claimed a double of his own with a neat finish into the bottom corner from yet another Martin assist before completing his hat-trick late on by diverting in Dale Gorman's volley.

Line-ups

Stevenage

  • 1Fryer
  • 25Henry
  • 6Wilkinson
  • 4KingSubstituted forWilmotat 84'minutes
  • 3Martin
  • 8Beautyman
  • 2SmithBooked at 64mins
  • 7WhelpdaleSubstituted forGormanat 64'minutes
  • 19NewtonBooked at 35minsSubstituted forWoottonat 75'minutes
  • 24Godden
  • 11Pett

Substitutes

  • 9Wootton
  • 15Samuel
  • 16Day
  • 17Gorman
  • 18Conlon
  • 20Vancooten
  • 33Wilmot

Nantwich Town

  • 1Jaaskelainen
  • 2BourneSubstituted forWebsterat 83'minutes
  • 4Stair
  • 5Mullarkey
  • 3Wildin
  • 7MorganSubstituted forJonesat 65'minutes
  • 6Bell
  • 8Hughes
  • 11CotterellSubstituted forForbesat 75'minutes
  • 10Cooke
  • 9Clayton

Substitutes

  • 12Forbes
  • 13Burzynski
  • 14McDonald
  • 15Jones
  • 16Rowntree
  • 17Brooke
  • 18Webster
Referee:
Michael Salisbury
Attendance:
1,436

Match Stats

Home TeamStevenageAway TeamNantwich Town
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home10
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Stevenage 5, Nantwich Town 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Stevenage 5, Nantwich Town 0.

Foul by Tom Pett (Stevenage).

Courtney Wildin (Nantwich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Stevenage 5, Nantwich Town 0. Matt Godden (Stevenage) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dale Gorman.

Corner, Nantwich Town. Conceded by Ronnie Henry.

Foul by Jonathan Smith (Stevenage).

Sean Cooke (Nantwich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ronnie Henry (Stevenage).

David Forbes (Nantwich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Stevenage. Ben Wilmot replaces Jack King.

Substitution

Substitution, Nantwich Town. Keaton Webster replaces Troy Bourne because of an injury.

Corner, Nantwich Town. Conceded by Joe Martin.

Attempt blocked. Steve Jones (Nantwich Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Jonathan Smith (Stevenage).

Sean Cooke (Nantwich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Stevenage 4, Nantwich Town 0. Matt Godden (Stevenage) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joe Martin.

Substitution

Substitution, Nantwich Town. David Forbes replaces Nathan Cotterell.

Substitution

Substitution, Stevenage. Kyle Wootton replaces Danny Newton.

Goal!

Goal! Stevenage 3, Nantwich Town 0. Jonathan Smith (Stevenage) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Martin following a corner.

Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Joel Stair.

Attempt blocked. Danny Newton (Stevenage) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Luke Wilkinson (Stevenage).

Harry Clayton (Nantwich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Troy Bourne.

Goal!

Goal! Stevenage 2, Nantwich Town 0. Jonathan Smith (Stevenage) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner following a corner.

Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Will Jaaskelainen.

Harry Beautyman (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Troy Bourne (Nantwich Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Nantwich Town. Steve Jones replaces Jamie Morgan.

Substitution

Substitution, Stevenage. Dale Gorman replaces Chris Whelpdale.

Booking

Jonathan Smith (Stevenage) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt missed. Jamie Morgan (Nantwich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Tom Pett (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Troy Bourne (Nantwich Town).

Danny Newton (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Toby Mullarkey (Nantwich Town).

Foul by Danny Newton (Stevenage).

Toby Mullarkey (Nantwich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Matt Godden (Stevenage) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

