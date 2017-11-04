Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Stevenage 5-0 Nantwich Town

Matt Godden scored a hat-trick as Stevenage made light work of thrashing Northern Premier League side Nantwich Town to reach the second round of the FA Cup.

The visitors were in the contest for 68 minutes at the Lamex Stadium but an inability to defend set-pieces proved to be their undoing.

League Two Stevenage went ahead after 16 minutes from their first real chance, as Godden flicked in Joe Martin's free-kick at the near post amid some loose marking.

Just before the half-hour mark, Nantwich almost drew level as Nathan Cotterell played in Harry Clayton and he forced Joe Fryer to beat away his well-struck effort.

Stevenage eventually doubled their lead when Smith blasted in from Martin's corner before the same combination finished the match as a contest, with Smith heading in off the bar.

Godden claimed a double of his own with a neat finish into the bottom corner from yet another Martin assist before completing his hat-trick late on by diverting in Dale Gorman's volley.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.