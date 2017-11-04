Match ends, Dundee United 2, St. Mirren 1.
Dundee United 2-1 St Mirren
Dundee United drew level on points with St Mirren at the top of the Championship with a 2-1 victory.
Mark Durnan put the hosts in front after 11 minutes, heading home Scott Fraser's cross.
Thomas Scobie blocked a Kyle Magennis effort that looked like a certain equaliser, before Sam Stanton added a second late on.
Adam Eckersley pulled one back for the visitors in stoppage time but it was too late to stop United winning.
The home side's win ended St Mirren's five-game unbeaten run, although the Paisley side remain on top of the Championship on goal difference.
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
- 25Lewis
- 2Murdoch
- 4Durnan
- 3Scobbie
- 17Robson
- 28SmithSubstituted forFyvieat 69'minutesBooked at 70mins
- 12Stanton
- 16Flood
- 11King
- 10Fraser
- 8McDonaldSubstituted forKeatingsat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 7McMullan
- 9Nkoyi
- 14Edjenguele
- 18Allardice
- 19Keatings
- 21Mehmet
- 23Fyvie
St Mirren
- 1SamsonBooked at 80mins
- 25Smith
- 26McCart
- 15Baird
- 44Eckersley
- 4McGinn
- 16McShaneBooked at 80mins
- 7MagennisSubstituted forSuttonat 64'minutes
- 11Smith
- 10Morgan
- 20ReillySubstituted forHilsonat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Demetriou
- 5Buchanan
- 9Sutton
- 18Hilson
- 19Stewart
- 21Stewart
- 30MacPherson
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
- Attendance:
- 6,936
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee United 2, St. Mirren 1.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 2, St. Mirren 1. Adam Eckersley (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Liam Smith.
Attempt blocked. James Keatings (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Jamie Robson.
Attempt blocked. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Harry Lewis.
Foul by Tam Scobbie (Dundee United).
John Sutton (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. James Keatings replaces Scott McDonald.
Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Fraser (Dundee United).
Booking
Ian McShane (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Scott Fraser (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ian McShane (St. Mirren).
Booking
Craig Samson (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 2, St. Mirren 0. Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Fraser.
Attempt missed. Fraser Fyvie (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Billy King (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Eckersley (St. Mirren).
Attempt blocked. Scott Fraser (Dundee United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Dale Hilson replaces Gavin Reilly.
Attempt missed. Ian McShane (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Booking
Fraser Fyvie (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Fraser Fyvie (Dundee United).
Jamie McCart (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Fraser Fyvie replaces Matthew Smith.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Willo Flood.
Attempt blocked. Scott McDonald (Dundee United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. John Sutton replaces Kyle Magennis.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Mark Durnan.
Foul by Mark Durnan (Dundee United).
Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Mark Durnan.
Attempt saved. Scott Fraser (Dundee United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Mark Durnan.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Jamie Robson.
Attempt saved. Billy King (Dundee United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.