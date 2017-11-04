Dundee United 2-1 St Mirren

From the section

Dundee United midfielder Sam Stanton scored what turned out to be the winning goal at Tannadice

Dundee United drew level on points with St Mirren at the top of the Championship with a 2-1 victory.

Mark Durnan put the hosts in front after 11 minutes, heading home Scott Fraser's cross.

Thomas Scobie blocked a Kyle Magennis effort that looked like a certain equaliser, before Sam Stanton added a second late on.

Adam Eckersley pulled one back for the visitors in stoppage time but it was too late to stop United winning.

The home side's win ended St Mirren's five-game unbeaten run, although the Paisley side remain on top of the Championship on goal difference.