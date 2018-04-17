League One
Shrewsbury19:45Charlton
Venue: Montgomery Waters Meadow, England

Shrewsbury Town v Charlton Athletic

Line-ups

Shrewsbury

  • 1Henderson
  • 3Lowe
  • 23Rodman
  • 5Sadler
  • 4Godfrey
  • 13Bolton
  • 20Nolan
  • 7Whalley
  • 19Jones
  • 22Nsiala
  • 9Morris

Substitutes

  • 11Gnahoua
  • 14John-Lewis
  • 15MacGillivray
  • 16Morris
  • 17Hendrie
  • 21Eisa
  • 45Payne

Charlton

  • 1Amos
  • 2Page
  • 34Dijksteel
  • 6Pearce
  • 5Bauer
  • 7Marshall
  • 15Konsa
  • 16Mavididi
  • 14Fosu-Henry
  • 19Forster-Caskey
  • 9Magennis

Substitutes

  • 3Kashi
  • 8Ajose
  • 12Reeves
  • 13Phillips
  • 22Dasilva
  • 26Lennon
  • 27Zyro
Referee:
Darren Handley

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan41269681275487
2Blackburn422512576373987
3Shrewsbury412410755332282
4Rotherham422171468511770
5Scunthorpe4216161059491064
6Plymouth411810135348564
7Portsmouth42196175451363
8Charlton421711145450462
9Peterborough4216131364521261
10Blackpool431414155653356
11Bristol Rovers42168185862-456
12Fleetwood43159195762-554
13Bradford40166184961-1254
14Doncaster401314134946353
15Southend421411174962-1353
16Gillingham421216144448-452
17Oxford Utd421311185762-550
18Wimbledon421310194253-1149
19Walsall421212185162-1148
20Oldham411113175468-1446
21Rochdale411015164553-845
22Northampton431110223974-3543
23MK Dons421012204261-1942
24Bury4279263465-3130
