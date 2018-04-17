Shrewsbury Town v Charlton Athletic
-
- From the section League One
Line-ups
Shrewsbury
- 1Henderson
- 3Lowe
- 23Rodman
- 5Sadler
- 4Godfrey
- 13Bolton
- 20Nolan
- 7Whalley
- 19Jones
- 22Nsiala
- 9Morris
Substitutes
- 11Gnahoua
- 14John-Lewis
- 15MacGillivray
- 16Morris
- 17Hendrie
- 21Eisa
- 45Payne
Charlton
- 1Amos
- 2Page
- 34Dijksteel
- 6Pearce
- 5Bauer
- 7Marshall
- 15Konsa
- 16Mavididi
- 14Fosu-Henry
- 19Forster-Caskey
- 9Magennis
Substitutes
- 3Kashi
- 8Ajose
- 12Reeves
- 13Phillips
- 22Dasilva
- 26Lennon
- 27Zyro
- Referee:
- Darren Handley
Match report to follow.