Match ends, St. Mirren 3, Livingston 1.
St Mirren 3-1 Livingston
St Mirren came from a goal down to beat Livingston and move two points clear of Dundee United at the top of the Scottish Championship.
Dale Carrick struck to give Livi the lead on the half-hour mark.
Lewis Morgan drew St Mirren level when he netted from outside the box and then set up Adam Eckersley to put the Buddies ahead.
Ian McShane scored the hosts' third from the penalty spot after Jack Baird had been fouled by Declan Gallagher.
Line-ups
St Mirren
- 1Samson
- 25Smith
- 15Baird
- 24Davis
- 44Eckersley
- 4McGinn
- 16McShane
- 7MagennisSubstituted forDemetriouat 88'minutes
- 11SmithSubstituted forBuchananat 79'minutes
- 10Morgan
- 20ReillySubstituted forSuttonat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Demetriou
- 5Buchanan
- 8Duffy
- 9Sutton
- 17Kirkpatrick
- 21Stewart
- 26McCart
Livingston
- 1Alexander
- 31Gallagher
- 26Halkett
- 4Lithgow
- 7MullinSubstituted forDe Vitaat 60'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 14Jacobs
- 8Pittman
- 6ByrneBooked at 36mins
- 3Longridge
- 11CaddenSubstituted forMackinat 70'minutes
- 19CarrickSubstituted forTodorovat 60'minutesBooked at 61mins
Substitutes
- 9Todorov
- 15Mackin
- 16Knox
- 20Maley
- 21Penrice
- 22Henderson
- 23De Vita
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
- Attendance:
- 3,177
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away8
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, St. Mirren 3, Livingston 1.
Attempt missed. Alan Lithgow (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. John Sutton replaces Gavin Reilly.
Harry Davis (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nikolay Todorov (Livingston).
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Stelios Demetriou replaces Kyle Magennis.
Booking
Raffaele De Vita (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Liam Smith (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Raffaele De Vita (Livingston).
Attempt missed. Nikolay Todorov (Livingston) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Delay in match Declan Gallagher (Livingston) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Nikolay Todorov (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Gregor Buchanan replaces Cameron Smith.
Goal!
Goal! St. Mirren 3, Livingston 1. Ian McShane (St. Mirren) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty St. Mirren. Jack Baird draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Declan Gallagher (Livingston) after a foul in the penalty area.
Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Livingston).
Attempt saved. Nikolay Todorov (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Jack Baird.
Attempt missed. Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Halkett (Livingston).
Jack Baird (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dylan Mackin (Livingston).
Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cameron Smith (St. Mirren).
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Dylan Mackin replaces Nicky Cadden.
Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nikolay Todorov (Livingston).
Goal!
Goal! St. Mirren 2, Livingston 1. Adam Eckersley (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lewis Morgan.
Booking
Nikolay Todorov (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jack Baird (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nikolay Todorov (Livingston).
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Nikolay Todorov replaces Dale Carrick.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Raffaele De Vita replaces Josh Mullin.
Attempt missed. Ian McShane (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Jackson Longridge.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Jackson Longridge.