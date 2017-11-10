Match ends, Ukraine U21 0, England U21 2.
Ukraine U21 0-2 England U21
Unbeaten England saw off Ukraine to remain in control of European Under-21 qualifying group four.
Liverpool's Dominic Solanke, who may be called up for the senior team's friendly against Brazil, scored a 15th-minute opener from the edge of the box.
Pavlo Lukyanchuk then scored an own goal, turning in a cross by Leicester's Demarai Gray, who England boss Gareth Southgate is also considering.
Eight of the starting XI in Kiev were Under-20 World Cup winners this summer.
Lewis Cook, the U20s skipper, captained the U21s for the first time - with regular leader Joe Gomez with the senior team, alongside Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tammy Abraham.
Everton's Kieran Dowell, who is on loan at Nottingham Forest this season, set up Solanke's opener - and the goalscorer played the ball to Gray in the move which led to the second-half own goal.
Manchester United's Axel Tuanzebe and Norwich City's James Maddison both made their debuts at U21 level from the bench.
Line-ups
Ukraine U21
- 23Lunin
- 22Luchkevich
- 13ZotkoBooked at 52mins
- 2Lukyanchuk
- 4Osman
- 8Vakulko
- 11Shepelev
- 5HutsuliakSubstituted forBoriachukat 66'minutes
- 17Zinchenko
- 10Kovalenko
- 18BelenkySubstituted forBesedinat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Bezruk
- 3Matkobozhyk
- 6Tymchyk
- 9Boriachuk
- 19Tretiakov
- 20Pikhalyonok
- 21Besedin
England U21
- 1Gunn
- 2Kenny
- 5Worrall
- 6Tomori
- 3Walker-Peters
- 4L CookBooked at 60mins
- 7Gray
- 8Maitland-NilesSubstituted forTuanzebeat 56'minutes
- 10DowellSubstituted forCalvert-Lewinat 57'minutes
- 11Lookman
- 9SolankeSubstituted forMaddisonat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Clarke-Salter
- 13Woodman
- 14Tuanzebe
- 15Field
- 16Calvert-Lewin
- 17Alexander-Arnold
- 19Maddison
- Referee:
- Frank Schneider
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ukraine U21 0, England U21 2.
Pavlo Lukyanchuk (Ukraine U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dominic Calvert-Lewin (England U21).
Attempt saved. Ademola Lookman (England U21) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Hand ball by Andriy Lunin (Ukraine U21).
Foul by Andrii Boriachuk (Ukraine U21).
Jonjoe Kenny (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Oleksandr Osman (Ukraine U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Axel Tuanzebe (England U21).
Attempt blocked. Joe Worrall (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Foul by Pavlo Lukyanchuk (Ukraine U21).
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Volodymyr Shepelev (Ukraine U21).
Demarai Gray (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. James Maddison replaces Dominic Solanke.
Foul by Valerii Luchkevich (Ukraine U21).
Kyle Walker-Peters (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Andrii Boriachuk (Ukraine U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Walker-Peters (England U21).
Attempt missed. Artem Besedin (Ukraine U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Oleksandr Zinchenko with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Ukraine U21. Conceded by Axel Tuanzebe.
Attempt missed. Demarai Gray (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lewis Cook following a fast break.
Corner, Ukraine U21. Conceded by Kyle Walker-Peters.
Offside, England U21. Demarai Gray tries a through ball, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Artem Besedin (Ukraine U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yurii Vakulko with a cross following a set piece situation.
Artem Besedin (Ukraine U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Axel Tuanzebe (England U21).
Offside, Ukraine U21. Oleksandr Osman tries a through ball, but Andrii Boriachuk is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Demarai Gray (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lewis Cook.
Foul by Volodymyr Shepelev (Ukraine U21).
Kyle Walker-Peters (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yurii Vakulko (Ukraine U21).
Demarai Gray (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Ukraine U21. Andrii Boriachuk replaces Oleksii Hutsuliak.
Foul by Oleksii Hutsuliak (Ukraine U21).
Fikayo Tomori (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Oleksii Hutsuliak (Ukraine U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Worrall (England U21).
Foul by Artem Besedin (Ukraine U21).