Accrington Stanley 1-1 Guiseley (3-4 pens)

FA Cup: Accrington 1-1 Guiseley (3-4 pens) - highlights

Goalkeeper Jonny Maxted was the hero as 10-man Guiseley secured an FA Cup second-round trip to Mansfield after beating Accrington 4-3 on penalties.

Maxted saved two spot-kicks after the replay finished 1-1 after extra-time as the National League side reached the second round for the first time in their history.

Cameroon striker Mike Fondop scored the winning penalty while Billy Kee and Scott Brown had their efforts saved for League Two Stanley.

In an entertaining first half, Stanley hit the woodwork three times with Mark Hughes, Kayden Jackson and Billy Kee all denied by the frame of the goal.

Guiseley were always in it, though, with Stanley keeper Aaron Chapman denying Jean-Yves Koue Niate and Jake Lawlor while the National League side's stopper Maxted was also in superb form, pulling off two terrific saves to keep out a Hughes header and then stop Mekhi McLeod's follow-up.

The Lions side were reduced to 10 men when Chris M'Boungou was sent off for two bookings in the space of five minutes on the stroke of half-time.

John Coleman's men made the breakthrough after 47 minutes when Sean McConville got on the end of Callum Johnson's ball in to head home.

Battling Guiseley still pressed and got back in it when Jordan Thorniley was booked for a foul in the area and John Rooney scored from the penalty spot on 79 minutes to take the tie into an added 30 minutes.

McConville, Mallik Wilks and Scott Brown were superbly denied by Maxted in extra-time and Stanley had a goal disallowed for offside as the tie went to a shootout, with Maxted superb.

