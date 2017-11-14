Match ends, Accrington Stanley 1(3), Guiseley 1(4).
Accrington Stanley 1-1 Guiseley (3-4 pens)
-
- From the section FA Cup
Goalkeeper Jonny Maxted was the hero as 10-man Guiseley secured an FA Cup second-round trip to Mansfield after beating Accrington 4-3 on penalties.
Maxted saved two spot-kicks after the replay finished 1-1 after extra-time as the National League side reached the second round for the first time in their history.
Cameroon striker Mike Fondop scored the winning penalty while Billy Kee and Scott Brown had their efforts saved for League Two Stanley.
In an entertaining first half, Stanley hit the woodwork three times with Mark Hughes, Kayden Jackson and Billy Kee all denied by the frame of the goal.
Guiseley were always in it, though, with Stanley keeper Aaron Chapman denying Jean-Yves Koue Niate and Jake Lawlor while the National League side's stopper Maxted was also in superb form, pulling off two terrific saves to keep out a Hughes header and then stop Mekhi McLeod's follow-up.
The Lions side were reduced to 10 men when Chris M'Boungou was sent off for two bookings in the space of five minutes on the stroke of half-time.
John Coleman's men made the breakthrough after 47 minutes when Sean McConville got on the end of Callum Johnson's ball in to head home.
Battling Guiseley still pressed and got back in it when Jordan Thorniley was booked for a foul in the area and John Rooney scored from the penalty spot on 79 minutes to take the tie into an added 30 minutes.
McConville, Mallik Wilks and Scott Brown were superbly denied by Maxted in extra-time and Stanley had a goal disallowed for offside as the tie went to a shootout, with Maxted superb.
Report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Accrington
- 1Chapman
- 4Donacien
- 5Richards-Everton
- 3Hughes
- 12ThornileyBooked at 79mins
- 17SousaSubstituted forLeacock-McLeodat 10'minutesSubstituted forWilksat 90'minutes
- 6Nolan
- 26JohnsonSubstituted forBrownat 80'minutes
- 11McConville
- 10Jackson
- 29Kee
Substitutes
- 2Hornby-Forbes
- 8Brown
- 9Edwards
- 14Leacock-McLeod
- 19Wilks
- 27Rawson
- 28Conneely
Guiseley
- 1MaxtedBooked at 90mins
- 2BrownBooked at 65mins
- 32M'BoungouBooked at 45mins
- 33Koue Niate
- 34Holden
- 7HurstSubstituted forMcFadzeanat 107'minutes
- 6Lawlor
- 28Lenighan
- 11MolyneuxBooked at 16minsSubstituted forHaworthat 88'minutes
- 30Fondop-Talom
- 19OdejayiSubstituted forRooneyat 45'minutesBooked at 53mins
Substitutes
- 3Lowe
- 9Thompson
- 10Rooney
- 12Correia
- 13Green
- 15McFadzean
- 31Haworth
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
- Attendance:
- 1,166
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away4
- Corners
- Home14
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away17
Live Text
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Accrington Stanley 1(3), Guiseley 1(4).
Goal!
Goal! Accrington Stanley 1(3), Guiseley 1(4). Mike Fondop-Talom (Guiseley) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Accrington Stanley 1(3), Guiseley 1(3). Mallik Wilks (Accrington Stanley) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Accrington Stanley 1(2), Guiseley 1(3). Connor Brown (Guiseley) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Accrington Stanley 1(2), Guiseley 1(2). Kayden Jackson (Accrington Stanley) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Accrington Stanley 1(1), Guiseley 1(2). Andy Haworth (Guiseley) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Accrington Stanley 1(1), Guiseley 1(1). Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalty saved! Callum McFadzean (Guiseley) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Penalty saved! Scott Brown (Accrington Stanley) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Accrington Stanley 1, Guiseley 1(1). John Rooney (Guiseley) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty saved! Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Accrington Stanley 1, Guiseley 1.
Second Half Extra Time ends, Accrington Stanley 1, Guiseley 1.
Foul by Mallik Wilks (Accrington Stanley).
Jean-Yves Koue Niate (Guiseley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Jon Maxted.
Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Connor Brown (Guiseley).
Attempt saved. Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Mallik Wilks (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Callum McFadzean (Guiseley) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Mallik Wilks (Accrington Stanley).
Connor Brown (Guiseley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Andy Haworth (Guiseley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Scott Brown (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andy Haworth (Guiseley).
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Jake Lawlor.
Mark Hughes (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum McFadzean (Guiseley).
Attempt missed. Mallik Wilks (Accrington Stanley) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Jake Lawlor.
Substitution
Substitution, Guiseley. Callum McFadzean replaces Kevan Hurst.
Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Simon Lenighan (Guiseley).
Second Half Extra Time begins Accrington Stanley 1, Guiseley 1.
First Half Extra Time ends, Accrington Stanley 1, Guiseley 1.
Attempt missed. Mark Hughes (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.