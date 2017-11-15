Tranmere Rovers 0-5 Peterborough United

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Tranmere 0-5 Peterborough Utd

Peterborough striker Danny Lloyd scored a hat-trick to knock 10-man Tranmere Rovers out of the FA Cup with a 5-0 win in their first-round replay at Prenton Park.

The National League side had managed a 1-1 draw away to their League One opponents when the teams first met 11 days ago, but the hosts were two goals down and reduced to 10 men after just 25 minutes.

Liverpool-born Lloyd returned to Merseyside to open the scoring after 16 minutes when he pounced on a defensive mix-up to slot the ball into an empty net, before thumping home from close range six minutes later.

Tranmere then lost midfielder Jay Harris for a lunge on Marcus Maddison to rule out any chance of a comeback.

It was one-way traffic in the second half, with Jack Baldwin grabbing the third with a header before Lloyd completed his hat-trick from close range and Maddison wrapped up the scoring from the penalty spot.

Posh will now travel to National League side Woking in the second round, with the tie scheduled for Sunday, 3 December at 14:00 GMT.

Report supplied by the Press Association.