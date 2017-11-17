Burton Albion 1-3 Sheffield United

Billy Sharp scored his second goal just two minutes after Burton had levelled

Sheffield United moved back to the top of the Championship as two Billy Sharp goals helped them see off Burton.

Sharp opened the scoring from the spot, finding the top corner after being felled in the area by Kyle McFadzean.

The hosts levelled when Matt Palmer's 25-yarder also found the top corner but captain Sharp put the Blades back in front, sliding home Mark Duffy's pass.

Leon Clarke hit the post before half-time but was not to be denied, stooping to head home and secure the points.

United's victory was marred by a serious-looking injury to midfielder Paul Coutts, who was carried off on a stretcher just before half-time.

Nigel Clough's Brewers have lost five matches in a row at the Pirelli Stadium and are just a point above the relegation zone after Bolton's draw at Preston.

Former Doncaster striker Sharp, 31, now has eight Championship goals to his name, while Clarke's header moved him onto nine league goals this term.

Chris Wilder's side will be overtaken at the summit on Saturday if Wolves avoid defeat at Reading.

The Blades also saw Jack O'Connell's header ruled out and Mark Duffy's penalty appeal waved away as Clough's Burton were soundly beaten by his former employers.

Burton manager Nigel Clough told BBC Radio Derby:

"We were beaten by a better team - a good, confident team gone top of the league and you can see why.

"We didn't pick up anywhere near enough of the second balls - that's where the first goal came from.

"There's quite a few things that stand out, but when you've lost five on the bounce at home the biggest glaring factor is a lack of confidence running through the team at the moment."

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder:

"Getting a result that takes us back to the top of the Championship is an outstanding achievement.

"A lot better teams have been turned over here in the last 15 or 16 months so we knew this wasn't going to be an easy place to come and with Nigel's connections to the club it always adds an extra little bit to it.

"We are a fair team and a committed team and unfortunately, through the course of games, seasons, careers you pick up these injuries and we have picked up a nasty one with Paul Coutts. We are a bit subdued."