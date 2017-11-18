Sunderland 2-2 Millwall

George Saville has scored six goals in 18 appearances for Millwall this season

Sunderland became the first team in English football history to fail to win in 20 successive home games in all competitions, drawing against Millwall.

The Black Cats, who are set to appoint ex-Wales boss Chris Coleman as manager, led when Lewis Grabban poked home.

Millwall levelled as George Saville's free-kick was spilled by Black Cats keeper Robbin Ruiter, and he scored a free-kick shortly after.

Sunderland equalised when Adam Matthews' wayward cross found the net.

Coleman resigned as Wales manager on Friday and is expected to be announced as Black Cats manager in the next 24 hours.

The 47-year-old says he is flying to the north-east on Sunday and will be in the dugout for Tuesday's trip to Aston Villa.

The Wearsiders remain bottom of the Championship and have not won a game at the Stadium of Light since beating Watford in the Premier League in December 2016.

Robbie Stockdale took charge of what could be his last game as caretaker manager of Sunderland as Coleman's appointment draws closer.

Sunderland have been without a boss since Simon Grayson was sacked in October after only 18 games in charge.

Millwall, who have not won away from home in 10 attempts, are five points above the relegation zone.

Sunderland caretaker manager Robbie Stockdale:

"We should have won it, I don't think you'll see many matches where there are so many mistakes by the keepers.

"When a keeper makes a mistake as the last line of defence it usually goes in your goal.

"You overcome the unwanted run by working a little bit harder being a little bit better, I have to say the fact we've hit that number today, it's particularly galling because we didn't deserve it."

Millwall boss Neil Harris:

"It wasn't a day for goalkeepers. Jordan [Archer] will be the joint most disappointed person in the ground along with their keeper. We'll get round him and make sure he's all right because he's been good for us this year.

"He's the first to admit he's made a couple of errors but that's football I guess. It was a game with quite a lot of errors in it, but that made it entertaining.

"You come here with the thought process: poor home record and no manager - but Sunderland have got some fantastic players and that's been forgotten with their poor home record and league position."