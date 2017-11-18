Match ends, Fulham 1, Derby County 1.
Fulham 1-1 Derby County
-
Matej Vydra's second-half goal earned a point for Derby County at Fulham, but the Rams missed the chance to move into the Championship play-off places.
Vydra calmly slotted past David Button after the impressive Tom Lawrence's smart turn and pass.
Oliver Norwood had lashed the hosts ahead with a free-kick that fizzed past Scott Carson, despite being directed towards the middle of the goal.
Fulham looked the more likely to win it in the closing stages, but remain 17th.
Floyd Ayite wasted their best opportunity to snatch victory, shooting first time over the crossbar from inside the penalty area.
Derby otherwise defended resolutely and move up to seventh, level on points with sixth-placed Middlesbrough, who play Leeds on Sunday.
Gary Rowett's side were outplayed for long periods of the first half, with Carson superbly palming Ayite's header away before Norwood's opener.
They briefly improved after the break, but failed to carve out another clear sight of goal after Vydra's equaliser.
Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic:
"I believe we deserved more, we cannot be satisfied. We played well and created many chances.
"We make one mistake, they scored without causing us any danger in our box. Afterwards, we created many things.
"I don't know how many times we crossed the ball in the six-yard box. This is not the first time, this first part of the season we are not clinical enough in the box."
Derby manager Gary Rowett:
"At times we needed to show that quality - we saw it out quite well. We've got a real resilience about us.
"I was disappointed with the goal; it's a fine free-kick from Oliver Norwood, I know it's gone straight down the middle but he's hit it with a lot of power.
"It was important to react well. Tom Lawrence reacts, wins the ball back, ends up playing Vydra in and he slots his eighth goal of the season in."
Line-ups
Fulham
- 27Button
- 2Fredericks
- 26Kalas
- 13Ream
- 4OdoiBooked at 53mins
- 10Cairney
- 16Norwood
- 37EdunSubstituted forDe La Torreat 64'minutes
- 11Ayité
- 9FonteSubstituted forKamaraat 60'minutes
- 3R Sessegnon
Substitutes
- 1Bettinelli
- 5Soares Alves
- 36De La Torre
- 40Kait
- 43S Sessegnon
- 44Cissé
- 47Kamara
Derby
- 1Carson
- 12Baird
- 6Keogh
- 33Davies
- 3Forsyth
- 44Huddlestone
- 36Ledley
- 10LawrenceSubstituted forRussellat 79'minutes
- 23VydraSubstituted forMartinat 72'minutes
- 15JohnsonSubstituted forWeimannat 72'minutes
- 28Nugent
Substitutes
- 7Russell
- 9Martin
- 16Pearce
- 17Winnall
- 19Weimann
- 26Hanson
- 35Mitchell
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
- Attendance:
- 18,509
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fulham 1, Derby County 1.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Tom Huddlestone.
Attempt missed. Denis Odoi (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt blocked. Denis Odoi (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Cairney.
Floyd Ayité (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Johnny Russell (Derby County).
Attempt missed. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Oliver Norwood.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Ryan Sessegnon.
Attempt missed. Ryan Fredericks (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Craig Forsyth.
Foul by Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham).
Richard Keogh (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Derby County. Scott Carson tries a through ball, but Chris Martin is caught offside.
Foul by Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham).
Curtis Davies (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Denis Odoi (Fulham).
Johnny Russell (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Johnny Russell replaces Tom Lawrence.
Attempt missed. Floyd Ayité (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Aboubakar Kamara.
Attempt blocked. Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Fredericks with a cross.
Attempt missed. Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Offside, Derby County. Joe Ledley tries a through ball, but Andreas Weimann is caught offside.
Foul by Denis Odoi (Fulham).
Tom Lawrence (Derby County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Chris Martin replaces Matej Vydra.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Andreas Weimann replaces Bradley Johnson because of an injury.
Delay in match Bradley Johnson (Derby County) because of an injury.
Denis Odoi (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tom Lawrence (Derby County).
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Chris Baird.
Attempt missed. Matej Vydra (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Scott Carson following a fast break.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Tom Huddlestone.
Attempt missed. Luca De La Torre (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Floyd Ayité.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Luca De La Torre replaces Tayo Edun.
Hand ball by Floyd Ayité (Fulham).
Foul by Tayo Edun (Fulham).
Matej Vydra (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oliver Norwood (Fulham).