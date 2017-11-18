Fulham 1-1 Derby County

Oliver Norwood's strike, his third of the season, was drilled straight down the middle of Scott Carson's goal

Matej Vydra's second-half goal earned a point for Derby County at Fulham, but the Rams missed the chance to move into the Championship play-off places.

Vydra calmly slotted past David Button after the impressive Tom Lawrence's smart turn and pass.

Oliver Norwood had lashed the hosts ahead with a free-kick that fizzed past Scott Carson, despite being directed towards the middle of the goal.

Fulham looked the more likely to win it in the closing stages, but remain 17th.

Floyd Ayite wasted their best opportunity to snatch victory, shooting first time over the crossbar from inside the penalty area.

Derby otherwise defended resolutely and move up to seventh, level on points with sixth-placed Middlesbrough, who play Leeds on Sunday.

Gary Rowett's side were outplayed for long periods of the first half, with Carson superbly palming Ayite's header away before Norwood's opener.

They briefly improved after the break, but failed to carve out another clear sight of goal after Vydra's equaliser.

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic:

"I believe we deserved more, we cannot be satisfied. We played well and created many chances.

"We make one mistake, they scored without causing us any danger in our box. Afterwards, we created many things.

"I don't know how many times we crossed the ball in the six-yard box. This is not the first time, this first part of the season we are not clinical enough in the box."

Derby manager Gary Rowett:

"At times we needed to show that quality - we saw it out quite well. We've got a real resilience about us.

"I was disappointed with the goal; it's a fine free-kick from Oliver Norwood, I know it's gone straight down the middle but he's hit it with a lot of power.

"It was important to react well. Tom Lawrence reacts, wins the ball back, ends up playing Vydra in and he slots his eighth goal of the season in."