Leicester City 0-2 Manchester City

Kevin de Bruyne's majestic goal - similar to his strike at Chelsea in September - was the Belgian's third of the league season

Manchester City produced yet another dominant performance in a victory at Leicester that protects their eight-point advantage at the top of the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola's side picked up where they left off before the international break as they recorded a 16th consecutive win in all competitions to take them to 34 points from their opening 12 games - equalling the Premier League record they set under Roberto Mancini in 2011-12.

Gabriel Jesus gave them the lead from close range just before half-time from David Silva's pass, after the Spaniard was sent through by Raheem Sterling's disguised through ball.

After the break, Harry Maguire struck the post for Leicester via Fabian Delph's deflection but Kevin de Bruyne's thumping finish from Leroy Sane's cut-back 22 seconds later put City firmly in control.

They will, however, be concerned by an apparent hamstring injury suffered by defender John Stones in the first half, with Guardiola saying he would be out for "maybe six weeks".

City remain eight points clear of second-placed Manchester United, who beat Newcastle 4-1 in Saturday's 17:30 GMT kick-off.

The new Invincibles?

Speaking on Football Focus earlier on Saturday, Martin Keown, a member of Arsenal's 'Invincible' side of 2003-04, said he believes City will go unbeaten all season.

"I don't see anyone who is going to stop them," he said. "They could get complacent but Guardiola will stop at nothing. He is a serial winner who didn't win anything last year, so he wants to win everything this year."

Guardiola actually spent most of the first half with his head in his hands as he watched Silva, Sane and Sterling fail to score despite a series of excellent chances.

He also witnessed his captain Vincent Kompany - returning for the first time since an August calf injury - scythe down Jamie Vardy in a clumsy challenge that drew a yellow card when Leicester's players were arguing for a red, as only Stones was in with a chance of covering his goalkeeper.

Shortly afterwards, Stones was forced off and replaced by Eliaquim Mangala after pulling up in pain, holding the back of his thigh having over-extended in a race for a long ball over the top.

But when the first goal finally came, Guardiola was purring. He appeared to mouth "wow", perhaps reacting to Sterling's delightful pass to Silva, maybe marvelling at Silva's composure in picking out Jesus, or more likely the sheer brutal and beautiful simplicity of the move as a whole.

This victory at the King Power stadium lifts unbeaten City onto 34 points, with a goal difference of plus-33.

Leicester toothless, but unfortunate too?

Last season's meeting between these sides saw Leicester run out 4-2 winners, Vardy scoring twice within the first 20 minutes.

The Foxes tried to match that high intensity opening on Saturday, but although there were several moments when City appeared unsettled at the back, the league leaders were seriously troubled only once.

Leicester failed to produce a single shot on target, and suffered the ignominy of conceding the second goal on a counter-attack launched after Maguire only found the post following Ederson's unconvincing punch at Vardy's header across the box.

Just 22 seconds later, De Bruyne had found the Leicester net with a left-footed hammer shot from outside the box. It was a stunning goal that sealed the home side's fate. From that point, City grew to their full potential and Claude Puel's side were thoroughly outplayed.

Man of the match - Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

The Belgian playmaker showed his supreme quality with a divine long-range finish to seal another three points for the league leaders

"Kompany should have been sent off"

Former England captain Alan Shearer on BBC Match of the Day:

Kompany should have been sent off and would have been if it was later in the game. The ref got it totally wrong and it could have changed things.

But the pace City have going forward must have be pretty scary for most teams. The options they have; five or six players running at you who can go past you and create brilliant opportunities.

Sane has the pace of an Olympic sprinter. It's incredible. They can open you up at any opportunity.

'The best in Europe' - what the managers said

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, speaking to BBC Sport: "The international break is always complicated, especially if you play away.

"It is complicated to defend against Leicester but we did really well. We did not concede one chance in 90 minutes. We missed the last pass, the last action but we arrive with lots of players attacking the back four. We continue with our good rhythm in terms of points and the way we play.

"Stones... we are going to miss him for a long time, we are going to suffer in that position for the future. Like Mendy before and now what happened with John, it will maybe be six weeks off.

"It is tough because the calendar is so demanding. We don't have many central defenders and they will suffer but we will find a solution."

On Vincent Kompany: "I am really impressed because he's had more than two months injured and had one game at international level against Gibraltar, so to play at that level shows how strong he is in his mind. Hopefully he can be fit for the coming games."

Leicester manager Claude Puel: "We know this team [City]. They are the best team in Europe. We started very well with good moves and good organisation. It was a good 30 or so minutes.

"[City] deserved a red card. It is not possible to come back after the decision, it is important to look forward and keep good focus and concentration. We know we can do better.

"The last 15 minutes of the first half was a bit more difficult for us. We had space between our lines. The second goal at the start of the second half was hard to accept."

'Some of the best football in Premier League history' - analysis

Former Spurs striker Garth Crooks on Final Score

I don't think the scoreline does Manchester City's football justice. It is some of the best football ever played in the history of the Premier League.

Kevin de Bruyne was outstanding but a big plus for City will be the game time for Vincent Kompany. We've just seen footage of City fans hailing their team - I think they think they are hailing the champions.

Former Leicester boss David Pleat on 5 live Sport

Claude Puel will have to dismiss this result. Manchester City were so good today. Because of the way they move the ball and their superior talent, they could've won with 10 men today.

You have to wonder whether anyone can beat them. I think were looking at another invincible team this season. They have the ability to go all the way unbeaten.

Silva's streak and City's history - the stats

Kevin De Bruyne has had a hand in 50 Premier League goals (16 goals, 34 assists) in 76 appearances - the quickest midfielder to reach the landmark in the competition's history

Gabriel Jesus has been directly involved in 20 goals in his 21 league appearances (15 goals 5 assists)

Leroy Sane has been involved in 12 goals in his last nine Premier League appearances (six goals, six assists)

David Silva provided his 72nd assist in the Premier League, more than any other player since his debut

This is the second time a Premier League side has won 34 points from their first 12 games, with City also achieving this in 2011-12

Leicester City have lost their last nine Premier League games against sides who started the day top of the table, conceding at least two goals each time.

What's next?

City next play in the Champions League at home to Dutch champions Feyenoord on Tuesday (19:45). Their next league game is away to Huddersfield on Sunday (16:00).

Leicester's next match is a Premier League trip to West Ham on Friday (20:00).