Match ends, Leicester City 0, Manchester City 2.
Leicester City 0-2 Manchester City
Manchester City produced yet another dominant performance in a victory at Leicester that protects their eight-point advantage at the top of the Premier League.
Pep Guardiola's side picked up where they left off before the international break as they recorded a 16th consecutive win in all competitions to take them to 34 points from their opening 12 games - equalling the Premier League record they set under Roberto Mancini in 2011-12.
Gabriel Jesus gave them the lead from close range just before half-time from David Silva's pass, after the Spaniard was sent through by Raheem Sterling's disguised through ball.
After the break, Harry Maguire struck the post for Leicester via Fabian Delph's deflection but Kevin de Bruyne's thumping finish from Leroy Sane's cut-back 22 seconds later put City firmly in control.
They will, however, be concerned by an apparent hamstring injury suffered by defender John Stones in the first half, with Guardiola saying he would be out for "maybe six weeks".
City remain eight points clear of second-placed Manchester United, who beat Newcastle 4-1 in Saturday's 17:30 GMT kick-off.
The new Invincibles?
Speaking on Football Focus earlier on Saturday, Martin Keown, a member of Arsenal's 'Invincible' side of 2003-04, said he believes City will go unbeaten all season.
"I don't see anyone who is going to stop them," he said. "They could get complacent but Guardiola will stop at nothing. He is a serial winner who didn't win anything last year, so he wants to win everything this year."
Guardiola actually spent most of the first half with his head in his hands as he watched Silva, Sane and Sterling fail to score despite a series of excellent chances.
He also witnessed his captain Vincent Kompany - returning for the first time since an August calf injury - scythe down Jamie Vardy in a clumsy challenge that drew a yellow card when Leicester's players were arguing for a red, as only Stones was in with a chance of covering his goalkeeper.
Shortly afterwards, Stones was forced off and replaced by Eliaquim Mangala after pulling up in pain, holding the back of his thigh having over-extended in a race for a long ball over the top.
But when the first goal finally came, Guardiola was purring. He appeared to mouth "wow", perhaps reacting to Sterling's delightful pass to Silva, maybe marvelling at Silva's composure in picking out Jesus, or more likely the sheer brutal and beautiful simplicity of the move as a whole.
This victory at the King Power stadium lifts unbeaten City onto 34 points, with a goal difference of plus-33.
Leicester toothless, but unfortunate too?
Last season's meeting between these sides saw Leicester run out 4-2 winners, Vardy scoring twice within the first 20 minutes.
The Foxes tried to match that high intensity opening on Saturday, but although there were several moments when City appeared unsettled at the back, the league leaders were seriously troubled only once.
Leicester failed to produce a single shot on target, and suffered the ignominy of conceding the second goal on a counter-attack launched after Maguire only found the post following Ederson's unconvincing punch at Vardy's header across the box.
Just 22 seconds later, De Bruyne had found the Leicester net with a left-footed hammer shot from outside the box. It was a stunning goal that sealed the home side's fate. From that point, City grew to their full potential and Claude Puel's side were thoroughly outplayed.
Man of the match - Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)
"Kompany should have been sent off"
Former England captain Alan Shearer on BBC Match of the Day:
Kompany should have been sent off and would have been if it was later in the game. The ref got it totally wrong and it could have changed things.
But the pace City have going forward must have be pretty scary for most teams. The options they have; five or six players running at you who can go past you and create brilliant opportunities.
Sane has the pace of an Olympic sprinter. It's incredible. They can open you up at any opportunity.
'The best in Europe' - what the managers said
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, speaking to BBC Sport: "The international break is always complicated, especially if you play away.
"It is complicated to defend against Leicester but we did really well. We did not concede one chance in 90 minutes. We missed the last pass, the last action but we arrive with lots of players attacking the back four. We continue with our good rhythm in terms of points and the way we play.
"Stones... we are going to miss him for a long time, we are going to suffer in that position for the future. Like Mendy before and now what happened with John, it will maybe be six weeks off.
"It is tough because the calendar is so demanding. We don't have many central defenders and they will suffer but we will find a solution."
On Vincent Kompany: "I am really impressed because he's had more than two months injured and had one game at international level against Gibraltar, so to play at that level shows how strong he is in his mind. Hopefully he can be fit for the coming games."
Leicester manager Claude Puel: "We know this team [City]. They are the best team in Europe. We started very well with good moves and good organisation. It was a good 30 or so minutes.
"[City] deserved a red card. It is not possible to come back after the decision, it is important to look forward and keep good focus and concentration. We know we can do better.
"The last 15 minutes of the first half was a bit more difficult for us. We had space between our lines. The second goal at the start of the second half was hard to accept."
'Some of the best football in Premier League history' - analysis
Former Spurs striker Garth Crooks on Final Score
I don't think the scoreline does Manchester City's football justice. It is some of the best football ever played in the history of the Premier League.
Kevin de Bruyne was outstanding but a big plus for City will be the game time for Vincent Kompany. We've just seen footage of City fans hailing their team - I think they think they are hailing the champions.
Former Leicester boss David Pleat on 5 live Sport
Claude Puel will have to dismiss this result. Manchester City were so good today. Because of the way they move the ball and their superior talent, they could've won with 10 men today.
You have to wonder whether anyone can beat them. I think were looking at another invincible team this season. They have the ability to go all the way unbeaten.
Silva's streak and City's history - the stats
- Kevin De Bruyne has had a hand in 50 Premier League goals (16 goals, 34 assists) in 76 appearances - the quickest midfielder to reach the landmark in the competition's history
- Gabriel Jesus has been directly involved in 20 goals in his 21 league appearances (15 goals 5 assists)
- Leroy Sane has been involved in 12 goals in his last nine Premier League appearances (six goals, six assists)
- David Silva provided his 72nd assist in the Premier League, more than any other player since his debut
- This is the second time a Premier League side has won 34 points from their first 12 games, with City also achieving this in 2011-12
- Leicester City have lost their last nine Premier League games against sides who started the day top of the table, conceding at least two goals each time.
What's next?
City next play in the Champions League at home to Dutch champions Feyenoord on Tuesday (19:45). Their next league game is away to Huddersfield on Sunday (16:00).
Leicester's next match is a Premier League trip to West Ham on Friday (20:00).
Line-ups
Leicester
- 1Schmeichel
- 2Simpson
- 5Morgan
- 15MaguireBooked at 83mins
- 28Fuchs
- 26MahrezSubstituted forSlimaniat 83'minutes
- 25Ndidi
- 21IborraSubstituted forOkazakiat 83'minutes
- 7Gray
- 11AlbrightonSubstituted forIheanachoat 67'minutes
- 9Vardy
Substitutes
- 3Chilwell
- 8Iheanacho
- 10King
- 12Hamer
- 16Dragovic
- 19Slimani
- 20Okazaki
Man City
- 31Ederson
- 2Walker
- 5StonesSubstituted forMangalaat 31'minutes
- 4KompanyBooked at 3mins
- 18Delph
- 17De BruyneSubstituted forGündoganat 89'minutes
- 25Fernandinho
- 21Silva
- 7SterlingSubstituted forBernardo Silvaat 84'minutes
- 33Gabriel Jesus
- 19Sané
Substitutes
- 1Bravo
- 3Danilo
- 8Gündogan
- 10Agüero
- 15Mangala
- 20Bernardo Silva
- 42Y Touré
- Referee:
- Graham Scott
- Attendance:
- 31,908
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home25%
- Away75%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City 0, Manchester City 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Ilkay Gündogan replaces Kevin De Bruyne.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Danny Simpson.
Attempt blocked. David Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
Foul by David Silva (Manchester City).
Demarai Gray (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Bernardo Silva replaces Raheem Sterling.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Shinji Okazaki replaces Vicente Iborra.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Islam Slimani replaces Riyad Mahrez.
Booking
Harry Maguire (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Harry Maguire (Leicester City).
Foul by Fabian Delph (Manchester City).
Demarai Gray (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Harry Maguire (Leicester City).
Foul by Fernandinho (Manchester City).
Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Kasper Schmeichel.
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City).
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Kelechi Iheanacho replaces Marc Albrighton.
Offside, Leicester City. Wilfred Ndidi tries a through ball, but Jamie Vardy is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Fuchs.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Danny Simpson.
Attempt blocked. David Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
Offside, Leicester City. Riyad Mahrez tries a through ball, but Jamie Vardy is caught offside.
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wes Morgan (Leicester City).
Foul by Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City).
Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kyle Walker.
Attempt missed. David Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Vicente Iborra (Leicester City).
Foul by Fabian Delph (Manchester City).
Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kyle Walker.
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City 0, Manchester City 2. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.