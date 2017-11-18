Manchester United 4-1 Newcastle United

This was Manchester United's 10th successive league and cup win at Old Trafford

Paul Pogba scored on his return from injury as Manchester United came from behind to beat Newcastle United and set a club record of 38 games unbeaten at Old Trafford.

Dwight Gayle gave the visitors a surprise lead when a slip by Victor Lindelof let in the striker to score in off the post.

Pogba, back after nine weeks out with a hamstring injury, crossed for Anthony Martial to head the equaliser before Chris Smalling met Ashley Young's centre on the stroke of half-time.

Pogba finished off a fine team move before Romelu Lukaku's first league goal since 30 September sealed a fine win.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic came off the bench for the final 14 minutes after seven months out with a cruciate knee ligament injury.

After two defeats in three league games, Jose Mourinho's side turned on the style to ensure they remain eight points behind leaders Manchester City.

This was a performance peppered with quality goals and attacking prowess, while there was a swagger about the way United picked off Newcastle after they became the first visiting team to score a league goal at Old Trafford this season.

Lindelof slipped trying to deal with DeAndre Yedlin's cut-back, allowing Gayle to stroke home.

Jacob Murphy went close to doubling the lead before the hosts found their stride and took control with two headed goals in the final eight minutes of the half.

Pogba eased past Isaac Hayden before crossing for Martial to equalise, then Smalling scored from close range.

A simple tap-in for Pogba capped a sublime move involving Juan Mata, Lukaku and Marcus Rashford, before Lukaku smashed home the fourth.

United lost their record as the only side in Europe's five major leagues not to have conceded a top-flight goal at home, but they showed they are back to their ruthless best in front of goal.

Benitez again loses out to Mourinho

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez was aiming to become the first manager to beat United in the league at Old Trafford with three different clubs.

But the Spaniard, who oversaw wins with Liverpool and Chelsea, was left to reflect on a sixth top-flight defeat against a team managed by Mourinho.

There was a cold handshake before kick-off between the two managers - who have both had spells in charge at Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Chelsea.

Yet there was no doubting who emerged triumphant in the battle of the tactics, with Mourinho able to send on Ibrahimovic for his first run-out since 20 April safe in the knowledge that the points were already won.

Magpies need to learn lessons fast

Newcastle have lost their past three league games, with this their heaviest defeat since returning to the Premier League as Championship winners last season.

They managed a creditable five shots on target from 12 attempts, including when the busy Murphy was denied by the fingertips of David de Gea in the second half.

However, the manner in which Newcastle allowed United to play out the final 20 minutes like a training ground exercise should concern Benitez.

He will be hoping for an improvement in time for a December programme that involves matches at Chelsea and Arsenal and a home game against leaders Manchester City.

Man of the match - Paul Pogba - (Manchester United)

It was not only Paul Pogba's hair that was eye-catching. Pogba returned to Manchester United's side with a swagger - seting up Anthony Martial for the equaliser before scoring himself to make it 3-1.

'The result could have been a little bigger' - reaction

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho:

We played very well after their goal. They started better, were organised and compact. Rafael Benitez is very intelligent and they created problems but we did well.

The result could have been a little bit bigger than it was.

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez:

"I am proud of my players because we knew that would be a difficult game.

"After conceding the first and especially the second goal, that made a huge difference.

"We took more risks after conceding the third, and we eventually conceded another. And that is hard, because we knew then we couldn't win and so retaining belief is quite hard.

"But the reality is that for 30 minutes, we played well against top-class players."

More Old Trafford woe for Benitez

This was Rafael Benitez's heaviest defeat as a Premier League manager since March 2008, when his Liverpool side lost 3-0 at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have now won seven consecutive Premier League games at Old Trafford; their longest run since March 2013, when they won 12 in succession under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Dwight Gayle's goal was the first that Manchester United have conceded from open play at Old Trafford in the Premier League since New Year's Eve 2016 - 21 hours and 37 minutes ago.

Paul Pogba, who provided the assist for Martial, has been directly involved in eight goals in his last six Premier League appearances (four goals and four assists).

Newcastle have now lost to Manchester United on 26 occasions in the Premier League; more than against any other opponent in the competition.

Manchester United extended their unbeaten run at Old Trafford in the Premier League to 23 games (won 13, drew 10); their longest streak since October 2011 (a run of 25).

Anthony Martial has scored five goals in 11 Premier League appearances this season, one more than he managed in 25 games last term.

No player has scored more goals at home than Romelu Lukaku in the Premier League this season (five - joint-high alongside Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane).

What's next?

Manchester United turn their attention to the Champions League. They will qualify for the knockout stages if they avoid defeat against Basel in Switzerland on Wednesday (19:45 GMT). Newcastle have a week to prepare for their next match - at home to Watford in the Premier League next Saturday (15:00 GMT).