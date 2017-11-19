Leeds United 2-1 Middlesbrough

Goalscorer Pablo Hernandez played at Swansea with Garry Monk, who later signed him while in charge of Leeds

Garry Monk's return to Elland Road as Middlesbrough manager ended in defeat by his former club Leeds United.

Monk, who left his job as Leeds boss in May before taking charge on Teesside, watched his old side move level on points with Boro in the table.

Pablo Hernandez turned in Leeds' opener from Kalvin Phillips' flick-on before he crossed for Ezgjan Alioski's second.

Luke Ayling's clash with Daniel Ayala gave Britt Assombalonga the chance to reply from the spot, but Leeds held on.

The assistant referee spotted Ayling grabbing Ayala's leg, although the decision seemed harsh on the Leeds defender as Ayala had initially wrestled him to the ground at a corner.

However Leeds, for whom Samuel Saiz hit the post from 25 yards, held out for their first win at home for the first time since 23 September.

Their excellent start under Monk's successor, Thomas Christiansen, looked to be unravelling following a run of six defeats in seven league games.

However, the Yorkshire side are back up to seventh in the table after ending Middlesbrough's run of three successive Championship victories.

Boro teenager Marcus Tavernier blazed a glorious opportunity wildly off target less than a minute before Alioski doubled Leeds' advantage.

Leeds head coach Thomas Christiansen:

"When you fail you have to work harder and during these two weeks we have analysed a lot, worked a lot and there has been a good atmosphere in the team.

"The attitude of the players, their willingness to go for the win from the first whistle - that was the difference in this game."

Middlesbrough manager Garry Monk:

"It wasn't about me. It's about my team and the players on the pitch and we're disappointed with the result and should have got more.

"I've great memories of this club and enjoyed my season here, but now I'm at Middlesbrough and my only focus is on them.

"There weren't many clear-cut chances for either team, but I think we definitely did enough to at least take a point away from this game."