Leeds United 2-1 Middlesbrough

By Phil Cartwright

BBC Sport

Pablo Hernandez
Goalscorer Pablo Hernandez played at Swansea with Garry Monk, who later signed him while in charge of Leeds

Garry Monk's return to Elland Road as Middlesbrough manager ended in defeat by his former club Leeds United.

Monk, who left his job as Leeds boss in May before taking charge on Teesside, watched his old side move level on points with Boro in the table.

Pablo Hernandez turned in Leeds' opener from Kalvin Phillips' flick-on before he crossed for Ezgjan Alioski's second.

Luke Ayling's clash with Daniel Ayala gave Britt Assombalonga the chance to reply from the spot, but Leeds held on.

The assistant referee spotted Ayling grabbing Ayala's leg, although the decision seemed harsh on the Leeds defender as Ayala had initially wrestled him to the ground at a corner.

However Leeds, for whom Samuel Saiz hit the post from 25 yards, held out for their first win at home for the first time since 23 September.

Their excellent start under Monk's successor, Thomas Christiansen, looked to be unravelling following a run of six defeats in seven league games.

However, the Yorkshire side are back up to seventh in the table after ending Middlesbrough's run of three successive Championship victories.

Boro teenager Marcus Tavernier blazed a glorious opportunity wildly off target less than a minute before Alioski doubled Leeds' advantage.

Leeds head coach Thomas Christiansen:

"When you fail you have to work harder and during these two weeks we have analysed a lot, worked a lot and there has been a good atmosphere in the team.

"The attitude of the players, their willingness to go for the win from the first whistle - that was the difference in this game."

Middlesbrough manager Garry Monk:

"It wasn't about me. It's about my team and the players on the pitch and we're disappointed with the result and should have got more.

"I've great memories of this club and enjoyed my season here, but now I'm at Middlesbrough and my only focus is on them.

"There weren't many clear-cut chances for either team, but I think we definitely did enough to at least take a point away from this game."

Line-ups

Leeds

  • 1Lonergan
  • 2AylingBooked at 76mins
  • 18JanssonBooked at 34mins
  • 6Cooper
  • 28BerardiBooked at 33mins
  • 25Vieira
  • 23PhillipsBooked at 87mins
  • 10AlioskiSubstituted forPenningtonat 90+5'minutes
  • 21SáizSubstituted forO'Kaneat 88'minutes
  • 19HernándezBooked at 90mins
  • 7RoofeSubstituted forEkubanat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Pennington
  • 8Anita
  • 11Grot
  • 13Wiedwald
  • 14O'Kane
  • 24Sacko
  • 45Ekuban

Middlesbrough

  • 25Randolph
  • 23Roberts
  • 4Ayala
  • 6Gibson
  • 3FriendBooked at 30minsSubstituted forTraoréat 65'minutes
  • 16HowsonBooked at 61mins
  • 7LeadbitterSubstituted forFletcherat 71'minutes
  • 19Downing
  • 10Braithwaite
  • 62TavernierSubstituted forJohnsonat 56'minutes
  • 9AssombalongaBooked at 85mins

Substitutes

  • 1Konstantopoulos
  • 2da Silva
  • 18Fletcher
  • 20Fry
  • 21Johnson
  • 34Forshaw
  • 37Traoré
Referee:
Keith Stroud
Attendance:
33,771

Match Stats

Home TeamLeedsAway TeamMiddlesbrough
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home12
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away10
Fouls
Home13
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Leeds United 2, Middlesbrough 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Leeds United 2, Middlesbrough 1.

Foul by Ashley Fletcher (Middlesbrough).

Matthew Pennington (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Daniel Ayala (Middlesbrough) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Stewart Downing with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Pablo Hernández.

Adama Traoré (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ronaldo Vieira (Leeds United).

Substitution

Substitution, Leeds United. Matthew Pennington replaces Ezgjan Alioski.

Booking

Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.

Adama Traoré (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Pablo Hernández (Leeds United).

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Liam Cooper.

Attempt blocked. Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Leeds United. Eunan O'Kane replaces Samuel Sáiz.

Foul by Stewart Downing (Middlesbrough).

Caleb Ekuban (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Adama Traoré (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).

Booking

Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Hand ball by Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough).

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Pontus Jansson.

Attempt blocked. Martin Braithwaite (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough).

Liam Cooper (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Ronaldo Vieira (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Hernández.

Connor Roberts (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Caleb Ekuban (Leeds United).

Foul by Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough).

Luke Ayling (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Leeds United. Caleb Ekuban replaces Kemar Roofe.

Goal!

Goal! Leeds United 2, Middlesbrough 1. Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Booking

Luke Ayling (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.

Penalty Middlesbrough. Daniel Ayala draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Luke Ayling (Leeds United) after a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Pontus Jansson.

Foul by Ashley Fletcher (Middlesbrough).

Liam Cooper (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Middlesbrough. Ashley Fletcher replaces Grant Leadbitter.

Sunday 19th November 2017

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves17122331151638
2Sheff Utd17120527151236
3Cardiff17104324131134
4Bristol City1787226161031
5Aston Villa178542416829
6Middlesbrough177552215726
7Leeds178272620626
8Derby167542420426
9Ipswich168172824425
10Sheff Wed176652119224
11Nottm Forest178092527-224
12Norwich176561621-523
13Brentford175752523222
14Preston175751919022
15QPR175662024-421
16Barnsley165562322120
17Fulham174851920-120
18Millwall174671919018
19Reading165381821-318
20Hull174583032-217
21Birmingham174310925-1615
22Burton1734101134-2313
23Bolton172691329-1612
24Sunderland171882233-1111
View full Championship table

