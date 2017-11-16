Mambo number 5: Ebbsfleet United auction Yado Mambo shirt for charity

The Mambo number 5 shirt in all its glory...

Remember earlier this week, when National League side Ebbsfleet United were trending on social media for not giving defender Yado Mambo the number 5 on his back?

Well, the Kent club have responded in charitable fashion by auctioning a one-off Mambo number 5 shirt - with all proceeds going to Prostate Cancer UK.

Struggling to get the musical reference?

"One - two - three, four, five! Everybody in the car, so come on let's ride..." etc, etc, etc.

Yes, those are the immortal lyrics of Lou Bega's 1999 number one single 'Mambo No 5'.

Sorry, this content is no longer available.

Eagle-eyed viewers of Ebbsfleet's televised 2-1 National League win over Leyton Orient on Saturday seemed perturbed by the fact that Mambo was sporting the number 18 on his back.

A social media bandwagon was born, which looks destined to bring a happy ending.

The shirt comes with a certificate of authenticity and signed photo of 26-year-old Mambo holding the shirt.

A private bid of £350 has got the ball rolling and suitors have until 23 November to stake their claim.

Sorry, this content is no longer available.

"We have caved in. Well, sort of," said a statement on the Ebbsfleet website.

"Alas, the No.5 currently belongs to our skipper Dave Winfield and he's a pretty big chap. Try as we might to wrestle it out of his hands, it would take braver men than us to do that.

"So, how can we give the nation what it desires and do some good at the same time?

"We are auctioning off, via eBay, an exclusive Mambo No.5 home shirt (size XL). So please, spread the news far and wide on social media."