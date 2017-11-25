Fulham 1-0 Millwall

Oliver Norwood's match-winning penalty was his fourth goal of the season

Fulham midfielder Oliver Norwood scored the only goal of the game with a late first-half penalty to see off Millwall in the London derby at Craven Cottage.

Fresh from their midweek 5-4 thriller at Bramall Lane, the goals dried up.

But Norwood struck two minutes into first-half injury time when his right-foot shot found the bottom left corner from the spot after Rui Fonte had been brought down by Conor McLaughlin.

That earned the Cottagers a week's haul of seven points out of a possible nine.

They climb two places to 12th, while Millwall drop a spot to 19th after their sixth game without a win.

Yet the visitors had plenty of chances against an unconvincing Fulham defence and twice hit the woodwork before Slavisa Jokanovic's side could claim only their second victory at Craven Cottage this season - and their first since September.

Tom Elliott clipped a post with a free header after just seven minutes before then glancing George Saville's cross horribly off target after being left all alone again in front of goal.

After Elliott was denied from close range by home keeper David Button and Steve Morison's first-time lob drifted the wrong side of the post, Saville's shot then got through a crowded penalty area only to come back off the post.

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic:

"This is the Championship and it has not been easy for us. We have to be satisfied with the week we have had.

"We are fighting without the ball. They sent in many long balls, they are bigger and stronger in those situations. We don't have the tools to find the solution to these problems.

"But the team suffered together and got a clean sheet. In the end, it is our third game of this week, without a few important players, so we must be satisfied."

Millwall manager Neil Harris:

"We got punished by a harsh refereeing decision, the player has conned him into giving it.

"What helps the referee give it is Macca is the wrong side of their player, the contact is minimal and the player throws himself at an angle to highlight the contact.

"The player has done well to force the referee to give it."