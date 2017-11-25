Match ends, Burton Albion 0, Sunderland 2.
Burton Albion 0-2 Sunderland
-
- From the section Championship
Sunderland scored two late goals to beat Burton and give Chris Coleman his first win as Black Cats manager.
James Vaughan opened the scoring with a header in the 85th minute from Bryan Oviedo's cross before George Honeyman's finish sealed the points.
Brewers goalkeeper Stephen Bywater had earlier denied Lewis Grabban with a fine save.
Burton's best chance fell to Marvin Sordell in the first half but he fired wide and they slip to 23rd.
Sunderland, who won for the first time since 13 August, moved off the bottom of the Championship table with victory.
They had enjoyed the better of the chances prior to taking the lead, with Aiden McGeady going close to giving them a first-half advantage.
Coleman had said after Tuesday's defeat by Aston Villa that he had "seen something to work with" and he will be relieved to have ended the club's long wait for a win so soon into his tenure.
Burton, who have won just twice at home all season, travel to local rivals Derby next week.
Burton boss Nigel Clough:
"We missed our situations and chances in the first half to go ahead. It might have been a different game then.
"We were on top for the first 45 minutes and you have got to make that count. Even teams that are below you in the league, with the quality that they have will hurt you in the second half as they did."
Sunderland manager Chris Coleman:
"In the position we are in you don't care where wins come from. They have got to come and come frequently and consistently so it's a good start and a base for us.
"I have told the players to enjoy it and milk it for 24 hours because we are used to walking out of a dressing room feeling depressed and feeling down because we haven't got what we wanted, hence my reaction with the supporters after the game."
Line-ups
Burton
- 1Bywater
- 10Akins
- 15Naylor
- 6Turner
- 12Flanagan
- 9ScannellSubstituted forAllenat 65'minutes
- 7Murphy
- 19Palmer
- 18MillerSubstituted forMasonat 58'minutes
- 26SbarraSubstituted forMcFadzeanat 71'minutes
- 17Sordell
Substitutes
- 3Warnock
- 4Allen
- 5McFadzean
- 8Lund
- 13Ripley
- 16Varney
- 20Mason
Sunderland
- 25Ruiter
- 21Matthews
- 18Browning
- 16O'SheaBooked at 66mins
- 3Oviedo
- 6Cattermole
- 13McManamanSubstituted forAsoroat 80'minutes
- 26HoneymanBooked at 49mins
- 4McNairSubstituted forGibsonat 70'minutes
- 19McGeadySubstituted forVaughanat 75'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 11Grabban
Substitutes
- 1Steele
- 9Vaughan
- 15Galloway
- 22Love
- 24Gibson
- 27Gooch
- 29Asoro
- Referee:
- Darren England
- Attendance:
- 4,808
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home7
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burton Albion 0, Sunderland 2.
Offside, Sunderland. Bryan Oviedo tries a through ball, but George Honeyman is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Kyle McFadzean (Burton Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthew Palmer with a cross.
Foul by Lee Cattermole (Sunderland).
Matthew Palmer (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by George Honeyman (Sunderland).
Tom Flanagan (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Burton Albion 0, Sunderland 2. George Honeyman (Sunderland) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joel Asoro.
Attempt missed. Jamie Allen (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marvin Sordell.
Booking
James Vaughan (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Burton Albion 0, Sunderland 1. James Vaughan (Sunderland) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lee Cattermole with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Tom Flanagan.
Foul by James Vaughan (Sunderland).
Tom Flanagan (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. James Vaughan (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bryan Oviedo with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Joel Asoro replaces Callum McManaman.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Tom Naylor.
Foul by John O'Shea (Sunderland).
Matthew Palmer (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Marvin Sordell (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ben Turner with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Bryan Oviedo.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. James Vaughan replaces Aiden McGeady.
Attempt missed. Kyle McFadzean (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Joe Mason.
Attempt missed. Lewis Grabban (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by George Honeyman.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Kyle McFadzean replaces Joe Sbarra.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Darron Gibson replaces Paddy McNair.
Booking
John O'Shea (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card.
George Honeyman (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matthew Palmer (Burton Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Jamie Allen replaces Sean Scannell.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Lucas Akins.
Attempt missed. Lewis Grabban (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by George Honeyman.
Attempt saved. Lewis Grabban (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bryan Oviedo with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Joe Mason replaces Will Miller because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Will Miller (Burton Albion) because of an injury.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Tom Flanagan.
Attempt blocked. Marvin Sordell (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthew Palmer.
Foul by Paddy McNair (Sunderland).