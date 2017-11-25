Brechin City 1-1 Dundee United

Scottish Championship
Brechin1Dundee Utd1

Sean Crighton
Sean Crighton's header earned Brechin City a point

Winless Scottish Championship strugglers Brechin City secured a point from an impressive 1-1 draw at home to league leaders Dundee United.

The Glebe Park side went behind to Scott McDonald's close-range finish on the half-hour mark, thanks in part to Billy King's cross.

Sean Crighton headed home from a corner to level after the break.

Darren Dods' men might have snatched victory late on, when United goalkeeper Harry Lewis denied Finn Graham.

United's Tam Scobbie was then sent off for a second bookable offence to complete manager Csaba Laszlo's dismay with his side's showing.

Line-ups

Brechin

  • 1Smith
  • 2McLean
  • 29Smith
  • 20Crighton
  • 15SparkBooked at 78mins
  • 6DaleBooked at 79mins
  • 8GrahamSubstituted forSinclairat 90+3'minutes
  • 11Watt
  • 3DyerBooked at 65mins
  • 18OrsiSubstituted forMcLennanat 63'minutes
  • 10Layne

Substitutes

  • 4Fusco
  • 12O'Neil
  • 14Lynas
  • 17McLennan
  • 19O'Neil
  • 21Sinclair

Dundee Utd

  • 25Lewis
  • 2Murdoch
  • 4Durnan
  • 3ScobbieBooked at 90mins
  • 17RobsonBooked at 89mins
  • 12StantonSubstituted forKeatingsat 72'minutes
  • 16Flood
  • 23Fyvie
  • 11KingSubstituted forMcMullanat 85'minutes
  • 10Fraser
  • 8McDonald

Substitutes

  • 5Quinn
  • 7McMullan
  • 14Edjenguele
  • 19Keatings
  • 21Mehmet
  • 28Smith
  • 38Chalmers
Referee:
Barry Cook
Attendance:
2,627

Match Stats

Home TeamBrechinAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home8
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Brechin City 1, Dundee United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Brechin City 1, Dundee United 1.

Attempt saved. Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Jordan Sinclair replaces Finn Graham.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Tam Scobbie (Dundee United) for a bad foul.

Connor McLennan (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tam Scobbie (Dundee United).

Booking

Jamie Robson (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt saved. Finn Graham (Brechin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee United. Paul McMullan replaces Billy King.

Attempt missed. Scott McDonald (Dundee United) right footed shot from very close range is too high.

Foul by Scott McDonald (Dundee United).

Euan Spark (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

James Dale (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Hand ball by James Dale (Brechin City).

Jamie Robson (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Euan Spark (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Euan Spark (Brechin City).

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by James Dale.

Foul by Paul McLean (Brechin City).

James Keatings (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Sean Crighton (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott McDonald (Dundee United).

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee United. James Keatings replaces Samuel Stanton.

Attempt missed. Paul McLean (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Jamie Robson.

Booking

Tam Scobbie (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Isaac Layne (Brechin City).

Willo Flood (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Scott Fraser (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Foul by James Dale (Brechin City).

Scott Fraser (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Isaac Layne (Brechin City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

Booking

Willie Dyer (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Connor McLennan replaces Kalvin Orsi.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Mark Durnan.

Sean Crighton (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott McDonald (Dundee United).

Foul by Scott Fraser (Dundee United).

Liam Watt (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd148331813527
2St Mirren138232617926
3Livingston137422315825
4Dunfermline1465329151423
5Queen of Sth136342117421
6Morton145542015520
7Dumbarton133551118-714
8Inverness CT133461318-513
9Falkirk14167925-169
10Brechin130310926-173
