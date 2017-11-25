Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0-2 St Mirren

From the section

St Mirren ended a run of three matches without victory

St Mirren closed the gap on Scottish Championship leaders Dundee United to a point with a 2-0 win over Inverness.

Ian MacShane scored the opener early in the second half from the penalty spot after Lewis Morgan was fouled by Caley Thistle defender David Raven.

Inverness finished with 10 men when Iain Vigurs was shown a second yellow card with 12 minutes to play.

And Gavin Reilly put the game to bed deep into injury time with his 50th league goal.