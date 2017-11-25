Scottish Championship
Inverness CT0St Mirren2

Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0-2 St Mirren

St Mirren ended a run of three matches without victory

St Mirren closed the gap on Scottish Championship leaders Dundee United to a point with a 2-0 win over Inverness.

Ian MacShane scored the opener early in the second half from the penalty spot after Lewis Morgan was fouled by Caley Thistle defender David Raven.

Inverness finished with 10 men when Iain Vigurs was shown a second yellow card with 12 minutes to play.

And Gavin Reilly put the game to bed deep into injury time with his 50th league goal.

Line-ups

Inverness CT

  • 28Ridgers
  • 2RavenBooked at 71mins
  • 5Warren
  • 23Donaldson
  • 3Tremarco
  • 15MulraneySubstituted forCalderat 53'minutes
  • 7Polworth
  • 11VigursBooked at 79mins
  • 4ChalmersSubstituted forOakleyat 75'minutes
  • 9BairdSubstituted forTraffordat 82'minutes
  • 20Bell

Substitutes

  • 6Elsdon
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 14Oakley
  • 16Calder
  • 17Seedorf
  • 24Trafford
  • 31Mackay

St Mirren

  • 1SamsonBooked at 79mins
  • 25Smith
  • 15Baird
  • 24Davis
  • 44EckersleyBooked at 61mins
  • 16McShane
  • 4McGinnBooked at 24mins
  • 7Magennis
  • 11SmithBooked at 21minsSubstituted forDemetriouat 83'minutes
  • 10Morgan
  • 20ReillySubstituted forDuffyat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Demetriou
  • 5Buchanan
  • 8Duffy
  • 9Sutton
  • 17Kirkpatrick
  • 21Stewart
  • 26McCart
Referee:
John McKendrick
Attendance:
2,687

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamSt Mirren
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home10
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home15
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Inverness CT 0, St. Mirren 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Inverness CT 0, St. Mirren 2.

Substitution

Substitution, St. Mirren. Daryl Duffy replaces Gavin Reilly.

Goal!

Goal! Inverness CT 0, St. Mirren 2. Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kyle Magennis following a fast break.

Harry Davis (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gary Warren (Inverness CT).

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by David Raven.

Attempt missed. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, St. Mirren. Stelios Demetriou replaces Cameron Smith.

Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).

Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Charlie Trafford replaces John Baird.

Foul by George Oakley (Inverness CT).

Harry Davis (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Craig Samson (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT).

Foul by Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT).

Adam Eckersley (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

George Oakley (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Harry Davis (St. Mirren).

Attempt missed. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT).

Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT).

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. George Oakley replaces Joe Chalmers.

Foul by Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT).

Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

David Raven (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by David Raven (Inverness CT).

Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Stephen McGinn.

Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren).

Foul by John Baird (Inverness CT).

Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. David Raven (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Liam Polworth (Inverness CT).

Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Adam Eckersley (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

