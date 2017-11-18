Roma: Antonio Rudiger 'monkey chant' charge dropped
Roma will not be charged for "monkey chants" made by their fans towards Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.
Uefa opened a case against the Serie A club last month, but BBC Sport understands a lack of evidence has led to proceedings being closed.
Rudiger came on as a 77th-minute substitute during the Champions League Group C tie which ended 3-3 at Stamford Bridge on 18 October.
The German international, 24, moved to Chelsea from Roma in the summer.
Before his move to England for an initial £29m, Rudiger said racism at football matches was a "serious issue" in Italy.