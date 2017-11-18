Roma: Antonio Rudiger 'monkey chant' charge dropped

Rudiger could also have played international football for his mother's homeland, Sierra Leone

Roma will not be charged for "monkey chants" made by their fans towards Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

Uefa opened a case against the Serie A club last month, but BBC Sport understands a lack of evidence has led to proceedings being closed.

Rudiger came on as a 77th-minute substitute during the Champions League Group C tie which ended 3-3 at Stamford Bridge on 18 October.

The German international, 24, moved to Chelsea from Roma in the summer.

Before his move to England for an initial £29m, Rudiger said racism at football matches was a "serious issue" in Italy.