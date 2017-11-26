Match ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Manchester City 2.
Huddersfield Town 1-2 Manchester City
- From the section Premier League
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his side "competed amazingly" as they fought back from 1-0 down to win at Huddersfield.
The league leaders equalled a club record - set in 2015 - by securing an 11th successive Premier League victory, despite falling behind through a Nicolas Otamendi own goal.
Sergio Aguero's penalty early in the second half drew City level, and Raheem Sterling struck the winner with only six minutes to go.
"If you want to win the title you cannot expect easy games," said Guardiola. "We have to live these kinds of situations and we spoke at half-time about how we are going to react."
This was the first time City have come from behind at half-time to win a Premier League away match since April 1995.
Tempers frayed at the final whistle, with Huddersfield forward Rajiv van la Parra sent off following a clash with Leroy Sane.
Victory meant City re-established an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester United. Since being held 1-1 by Everton on 21 August they have won 18 consecutive games in all competitions.
"We are going to lose," said Guardiola. "That is going to happen - definitely. Today was so close - it's going to happen.
"The 18 games in a row is amazing, and we have 11 in the Premier League in a row so that's good. We have a good moment and with the spirit we can go further."
Defeat - Huddersfield's second at home in their first Premier League campaign - leaves the Terriers 11th in the table.
City march on
City's total of 37 points after 13 games is a Premier League record - and the last time a team led the top flight by eight or more points at the same stage was in 1993-94. Then, Manchester United were 11 points clear and on course to win their second consecutive title.
Guardiola's men arrived here with 40 goals from their 12 previous league matches, but they lacked their usual ruthlessness in front goal against resilient hosts.
Home goalkeeper Jonas Lossl denied Aguero on several occasions, while Sane hit the crossbar with a free-kick after his side had drawn level.
The league leaders wore the home side down, making 336 successful passes after the break compared to Huddersfield's 37, with Sterling's winner looping agonisingly over Lossl after he had saved from Gabriel Jesus.
Three more wins and City will draw level with Arsenal's run of 14 straight league victories from February-August 2002. The potential record-equalling fixture? At Manchester United's Old Trafford on 10 December.
Terriers lacking bite?
Huddersfield were brave and bold at times in front of a passionate home crowd, and defender Mathias Jorgensen went close to opening the scoring from close range in the first half.
But they have scored just nine league goals this season, with Laurent Depoitre, Aaron Mooy and club record signing Steven Mounie the joint-leading scorers on two goals apiece.
Mounie has failed to score since the opening day of the season, and the Benin international only appeared off the bench in the 86th minute against City.
David Wagner's side face trips to Arsenal and Everton this week and, after Huddersfield failed to manage a shot on target against City, the German will be hoping for more threat in front of goal to end a run of two straight defeats.
What the managers said
Terriers boss David Wagner: "I think the players have done everything to get a draw, they were solid and focused. Unfortunately we were not able to get over the line. Manchester City is a top team.
"I saw everything I wanted to see from my team apart from the loss. The first goal was very good for us and the crowd, who played a huge part. I think it was a penalty to City, it was holding in the box.
"We were then unlucky with the second goal.
"We have played 13 games in the Premier League and have proved we are competitive. I take a lot of positives, it is unfortunate about the result.
On van La Parra's red card: "I've not seen the video, I only hear the barging and gripping in the face. The referee has seen it and decided it was a red card."
City manager Pep Guardiola: "We spoke at half-time about how to react, we had enough chances to score and the first time Huddersfield had a chance they scored. We spoke about not giving up, to keep going.
"It was a brilliant move to win the penalty.
"It is impossible to win every game easily, this league is so tough. The guys competed amazingly, which is why we won."
Man of the match - Raheem Sterling
No away-day blues for City - the stats
- Manchester City have won their past 11 away matches in all competitions - a record for a top-flight club in English football history.
- Huddersfield have lost five of their past seven Premier League games (W2), after losing just one of their first six.
- Sergio Aguero has scored against 31 of the 32 opponents he has faced in the Premier League, only failing to do so in one match against Bolton.
- Aguero has scored more penalties than any other Premier League player this season, converting all three of the spot-kicks he has taken - all three penalties were won by Raheem Sterling.
- Two out of eight of the goals Manchester City have conceded this season have been own goals (Kyle Walker against Stoke and Nicolas Otamendi at Huddersfield).
- Huddersfield were the first Premier League side since Crystal Palace against Watford in March to register a goal without having a shot on target in the match.
What's next?
Huddersfield travel to Arsenal on Wednesday at 19:45 GMT, while City host Southampton on the same night at 20:00.
Line-ups
Huddersfield
- 1Lössl
- 2Smith
- 25M Jorgensen
- 26Schindler
- 3MaloneBooked at 64minsSubstituted forLöweat 74'minutes
- 22InceSubstituted forQuanerat 81'minutes
- 19Williams
- 6HoggBooked at 56minsSubstituted forMounieat 86'minutes
- 10Mooy
- 17van La ParraBooked at 90mins
- 20Depoitre
Substitutes
- 9Kachunga
- 14Cranie
- 15Löwe
- 23Quaner
- 24Mounie
- 28Green
- 33Hadergjonaj
Man City
- 31Ederson
- 2Walker
- 4KompanySubstituted forGabriel Jesusat 80'minutes
- 30Otamendi
- 18Delph
- 17De Bruyne
- 25FernandinhoBooked at 63mins
- 21SilvaBooked at 87minsSubstituted forMangalaat 89'minutes
- 7Sterling
- 10AgüeroSubstituted forGündoganat 86'minutes
- 19SanéBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Bravo
- 3Danilo
- 8Gündogan
- 15Mangala
- 20Bernardo Silva
- 33Gabriel Jesus
- 35Zinchenko
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
- Attendance:
- 24,121
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home20%
- Away80%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Booking
Leroy Sané (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card.
Dismissal
Rajiv van La Parra (Huddersfield Town) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Manchester City 2.
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Chris Löwe (Huddersfield Town).
Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Steve Mounie (Huddersfield Town).
Fernandinho (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steve Mounie (Huddersfield Town).
Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Williams (Huddersfield Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Eliaquim Mangala replaces David Silva.
Attempt missed. Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
David Silva (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by David Silva (Manchester City).
Danny Williams (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Danny Williams (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Ilkay Gündogan replaces Sergio Agüero.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Steve Mounie replaces Jonathan Hogg.
Goal!
Goal! Huddersfield Town 1, Manchester City 2. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Fabian Delph.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Collin Quaner replaces Tom Ince.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Gabriel Jesus replaces Vincent Kompany.
Foul by David Silva (Manchester City).
Danny Williams (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Chris Löwe replaces Scott Malone.
Foul by Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).
Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Manchester City. Kevin De Bruyne tries a through ball, but Kyle Walker is caught offside.
Offside, Huddersfield Town. Tommy Smith tries a through ball, but Tom Ince is caught offside.
Foul by Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City).
Rajiv van La Parra (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rajiv van La Parra (Huddersfield Town).
Booking
Scott Malone (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Malone (Huddersfield Town).
Booking
Fernandinho (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.