Espanyol 0-2 Valencia

Geoffrey Kondogbia has scored three goals in 10 league games for Valencia, having managed only two in 50 for Inter Milan

Valencia made it a club-record eight La Liga wins in a row as they beat Espanyol to keep the pressure on leaders Barcelona.

Espanyol had the best first-half chances, with Gerard Moreno and Sergi Darder both hitting the post.

Unbeaten Los Che had manager Marcelino sent to the stands moments before Geoffrey Kondogbia's 25-yard opener.

Santi Mina scored a late second as Valencia moved to within four points of Barca, who they play next weekend.

Second-placed Valencia, who last won La Liga in 2004, host the leaders next Sunday (19:45 GMT).