Match ends, Bournemouth 1, Burnley 2.
Bournemouth 1-2 Burnley
Burnley's impressive Premier League season continued as they climbed to sixth in the table with victory over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.
Chris Wood's first-half tap in set Sean Dyche's side on their way to a fourth victory in five league games.
Robbie Brady added a well-taken second from a counter-attack as Burnley moved above Tottenham in the top flight.
Joshua King smashed in from close range for a Bournemouth consolation, but the hosts offered very little.
Eddie Howe's side remain four points above the relegation zone after a first defeat in four Premier League games.
Dyche's Burnley the real deal?
With veteran manager Sam Allardyce set to be appointed Everton boss and well-travelled Alan Pardew taking the West Brom job, the debate around whether younger British managers are given a chance in the Premier League has again come to the fore this week.
Burnley's Dyche and Bournemouth's Howe are the two go-to names for those who argue that less experienced British coaches deserve more opportunities.
The pair met at the Vitality Stadium in what was the 90th Premier League match for each of them, but that was where the parallels ended.
Howe's Cherries side have forged a reputation for playing attractive football, but it was Dyche's Burnley with their direct, disciplined approach that proved far more effective.
The Clarets looked to get the ball wide and deliver crosses into the box, with Wood heading on to the crossbar and then forcing Asmir Begovic into a fine save before he opened the scoring.
It came after Jack Cork won possession in Burnley's attacking third, shifted the ball left to Brady and the Republic of Ireland international cut into the box before watching his shot ricochet into Wood's path for a simple finish.
Brady then doubled the Clarets' lead with 25 minutes to go when he finished a fast-flowing break with a superb right-footed finish from the edge of the area.
Having avoided the drop with a 16th-placed finish on their return to the Premier League last season, boss Dyche would surely have been pinching himself at the suggestion the Clarets would be flirting with a European spot heading into December.
But it was an assured performance at either end of the pitch from Burnley, denying Bournemouth a shot on target until King's consolation 11 minutes from time.
No birthday luck for Howe
Bournemouth boss Howe said he was not giving his 40th birthday "a minute's thought", concentrating instead on the visit of his former employers to the Vitality Stadium.
Howe has spent nearly a quarter of his life as a manager, guiding the Cherries to three promotions since first taking charge in League Two, but this will be among the performances he would like to forget.
The Cherries were flat, lacked tempo and failed to stretch a well-organised Burnley defence until late in the game.
They improved once Howe brought the experienced Jermain Defoe on, and it was the striker's movement that led to Bournemouth's late reply.
Defoe reacted quickest to a bouncing loose ball in the area, firing across goal for King to finish at the back post in the Cherries' only real chance of note.
Man of the match - Robbie Brady (Burnley)
'Everyone will be surprised by our position'
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe speaking to Match of the Day: "At home, you expect us to dominate the ball and lay siege to their goal, you expect us to be a little bit more clinical and we were poor.
"The responsibility lies with your team, they are difficult to play against and to score against. Going into the game I expected a quick game from us and we didn't get that, you want to give the crowd something to cling on to and they didn't get that."
Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "We were very dominant, hit the bar, made the keeper work and scored a fine goal.
"Where we are in the league, everyone will be surprised by that. I see the players work all the time and have great belief in this squad."
Burnley enjoying life on the road - the stats
- Burnley recorded their fourth away win of the season, their highest tally in a Premier League campaign.
- It was only the second time Burnley have won successive away games in the Premier League, last doing so in May 2015.
- Bournemouth have lost four of their seven home league games this season.
- Robbie Brady scored his first Premier League goal since February, ending a run of 25 games in the competition without one.
- Eddie Howe became the 25th different manager to lose a Premier League game on his birthday.
What's next?
Burnley travel to Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday (15:00 GMT), while Bournemouth host Southampton on Sunday (13:30 GMT).
Line-ups
Bournemouth
- 27Begovic
- 2Francis
- 3S Cook
- 5Aké
- 11Daniels
- 33IbeSubstituted forFraserat 69'minutes
- 6Surman
- 8ArterSubstituted forL Cookat 58'minutes
- 7PughSubstituted forDefoeat 64'minutes
- 17King
- 13C Wilson
Substitutes
- 1Boruc
- 4Gosling
- 9Afobe
- 15A Smith
- 16L Cook
- 18Defoe
- 24Fraser
Burnley
- 29Pope
- 26Bardsley
- 5Tarkowski
- 6Mee
- 23Ward
- 17Berg Gudmundsson
- 16DefourSubstituted forWestwoodat 75'minutes
- 4Cork
- 12Brady
- 13HendrickSubstituted forBarnesat 86'minutes
- 11WoodSubstituted forVokesat 90'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 3Taylor
- 9Vokes
- 10Barnes
- 18Westwood
- 22Lindegaard
- 28Long
- 37Arfield
- Referee:
- Roger East
- Attendance:
- 10,302
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bournemouth 1, Burnley 2.
Booking
Sam Vokes (Burnley) is shown the yellow card.
Offside, Burnley. Robbie Brady tries a through ball, but Sam Vokes is caught offside.
Foul by Andrew Surman (Bournemouth).
Ashley Barnes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Simon Francis (Bournemouth).
Ashley Barnes (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Sam Vokes replaces Chris Wood.
Charlie Daniels (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Burnley).
Foul by Callum Wilson (Bournemouth).
Nick Pope (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Ashley Barnes replaces Jeff Hendrick.
Simon Francis (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Robbie Brady (Burnley).
Attempt missed. Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Andrew Surman.
Goal!
Goal! Bournemouth 1, Burnley 2. Joshua King (Bournemouth) left footed shot from very close range to the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Jermain Defoe (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Callum Wilson.
Foul by Joshua King (Bournemouth).
Jack Cork (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Nathan Aké (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Wood (Burnley).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Ashley Westwood replaces Steven Defour because of an injury.
Delay in match Steven Defour (Burnley) because of an injury.
Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Robbie Brady (Burnley).
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Ryan Fraser replaces Jordon Ibe.
Attempt missed. Jack Cork (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Robbie Brady with a headed pass.
Goal!
Goal! Bournemouth 0, Burnley 2. Robbie Brady (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Johann Berg Gudmundsson.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Jermain Defoe replaces Marc Pugh.
Charlie Daniels (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Phil Bardsley (Burnley).
Attempt missed. Simon Francis (Bournemouth) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordon Ibe with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Phil Bardsley.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Ben Mee.
Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Defour (Burnley).
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Lewis Cook replaces Harry Arter.