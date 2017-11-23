Jodi Jones: Coventry City winger out for season with knee injury

Jodi Jones has scored five goals for Coventry this season

Coventry City winger Jodi Jones will miss the rest of the season with a cruciate ligament injury.

The 20-year-old, who has been an ever-present in League Two this season, injured his left knee in the 1-1 draw against Stevenage on Tuesday and was taken off on a stretcher.

Boss Mark Robins told the club website: "He is a talented boy who is a growing influence and is great to work with.

"It means the end of his season. It's a setback for him in his young career."

Jones has started all 19 of the club's League Two matches this season, scoring five goals.