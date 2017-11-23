Jodi Jones: Coventry City winger out for season with knee injury
-
- From the section Coventry
Coventry City winger Jodi Jones will miss the rest of the season with a cruciate ligament injury.
The 20-year-old, who has been an ever-present in League Two this season, injured his left knee in the 1-1 draw against Stevenage on Tuesday and was taken off on a stretcher.
Boss Mark Robins told the club website: "He is a talented boy who is a growing influence and is great to work with.
"It means the end of his season. It's a setback for him in his young career."
Jones has started all 19 of the club's League Two matches this season, scoring five goals.