Leeds United 1-1 Aston Villa
Henri Lansbury's second-half goal helped Aston Villa extend their unbeaten run to four Championship games with a draw at Leeds United.
Leeds were much the better side in the first half, and Pontus Jansson's header gave them a deserved lead.
Villa improved after the break, and Felix Wiedwald had to react sharply to deny Albert Adomah from equalising.
But Lansbury secured a point for Villa as he found the bottom corner of the net from just outside the box.
Neither side was able to create a clear chance late on, with Leeds managing just one shot on target in the 90 minutes despite their first-half dominance.
The hosts were deprived of their most threatening option late in the first half when Pablo Hernandez, whose sublime corner-kick delivery had set up Jansson's opener, was forced off with a leg injury.
Lansbury and Jack Grealish's introduction from the substitutes bench helped turn the game in favour of Steve Bruce's favour, with the latter setting the former up for his first goal in an Aston Villa shirt.
But the visitors were unable to break through again to earn a fourth successive win, as they remained fourth in the table.
Leeds, meanwhile, climb to seventh and are two points adrift of sixth-placed Derby, who face near neighbours Burton on Saturday.
Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen told BBC Radio Leeds:
"I was proud and satisfied with the performance of the team, how they understood how we had to face this game against one of the strongest teams in this league.
"In the second half, we did not have the ball so much, we were not so aggressive in the opposite half, we didn't play in the opposition half and then the goal comes from two rebounds. It's bad luck.
"One month ago we would have lost this game because we would have gone up with four, five or six players and forgotten about defending so that was cleverness from my players to understand that and to take that message."
Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce told BBC WM:
"We know it's never going to be easy to come here, in front of 30,000, so I suppose you'd take a point.
"I was delighted with the response, because we were better in the second half. Grealish and Lansbury gave us that little bit of impetus, and that's important because we've missed them, they've both had big injuries.
"I thought in the second half we were much better, and the only team that was going to win it was possibly us."
Line-ups
Leeds
- 13Wiedwald
- 2Ayling
- 18JanssonBooked at 74mins
- 6Cooper
- 28Berardi
- 25Vieira
- 23Phillips
- 10AlioskiSubstituted forGrotat 90+4'minutes
- 21SáizBooked at 77mins
- 19HernándezSubstituted forRoofeat 42'minutes
- 45EkubanSubstituted forSackoat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lonergan
- 5Pennington
- 7Roofe
- 8Anita
- 11Grot
- 24Sacko
- 35Shaughnessy
Aston Villa
- 1Johnstone
- 21HuttonBooked at 90mins
- 4Samba
- 5Chester
- 3Taylor
- 7SnodgrassBooked at 45mins
- 6Whelan
- 14HourihaneBooked at 28minsSubstituted forGrealishat 65'minutes
- 37AdomahSubstituted forEl Mohamadyat 90+1'minutes
- 18OnomahSubstituted forLansburyat 65'minutes
- 39Davis
Substitutes
- 2de Laet
- 8Lansbury
- 10Grealish
- 13Steer
- 20Bjarnason
- 24Elphick
- 27El Mohamady
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
- Attendance:
- 30,547
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Aston Villa 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Jay-Roy Grot replaces Ezgjan Alioski.
Booking
Alan Hutton (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.
Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alan Hutton (Aston Villa).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Luke Ayling (Leeds United) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Ahmed El Mohamady replaces Albert Adomah.
Foul by Pontus Jansson (Leeds United).
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Hadi Sacko replaces Caleb Ekuban.
Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Grealish (Aston Villa).
Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Luke Ayling (Leeds United).
Henri Lansbury (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Caleb Ekuban (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Henri Lansbury (Aston Villa).
Booking
Samuel Sáiz (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Samuel Sáiz (Leeds United).
Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).
Henri Lansbury (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Pontus Jansson (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Pontus Jansson (Leeds United).
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Pontus Jansson (Leeds United) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 1, Aston Villa 1. Henri Lansbury (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
Attempt blocked. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Keinan Davis.
Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).
Albert Adomah (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Pontus Jansson (Leeds United).
Keinan Davis (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Henri Lansbury replaces Josh Onomah.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Jack Grealish replaces Conor Hourihane.
Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alan Hutton (Aston Villa).