Leeds United 1-1 Aston Villa

Henri Lansbury's goal was his first for Aston Villa since signing from Nottingham Forest in January

Henri Lansbury's second-half goal helped Aston Villa extend their unbeaten run to four Championship games with a draw at Leeds United.

Leeds were much the better side in the first half, and Pontus Jansson's header gave them a deserved lead.

Villa improved after the break, and Felix Wiedwald had to react sharply to deny Albert Adomah from equalising.

But Lansbury secured a point for Villa as he found the bottom corner of the net from just outside the box.

Neither side was able to create a clear chance late on, with Leeds managing just one shot on target in the 90 minutes despite their first-half dominance.

The hosts were deprived of their most threatening option late in the first half when Pablo Hernandez, whose sublime corner-kick delivery had set up Jansson's opener, was forced off with a leg injury.

Lansbury and Jack Grealish's introduction from the substitutes bench helped turn the game in favour of Steve Bruce's favour, with the latter setting the former up for his first goal in an Aston Villa shirt.

But the visitors were unable to break through again to earn a fourth successive win, as they remained fourth in the table.

Leeds, meanwhile, climb to seventh and are two points adrift of sixth-placed Derby, who face near neighbours Burton on Saturday.

Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen told BBC Radio Leeds:

"I was proud and satisfied with the performance of the team, how they understood how we had to face this game against one of the strongest teams in this league.

"In the second half, we did not have the ball so much, we were not so aggressive in the opposite half, we didn't play in the opposition half and then the goal comes from two rebounds. It's bad luck.

"One month ago we would have lost this game because we would have gone up with four, five or six players and forgotten about defending so that was cleverness from my players to understand that and to take that message."

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce told BBC WM:

"We know it's never going to be easy to come here, in front of 30,000, so I suppose you'd take a point.

"I was delighted with the response, because we were better in the second half. Grealish and Lansbury gave us that little bit of impetus, and that's important because we've missed them, they've both had big injuries.

"I thought in the second half we were much better, and the only team that was going to win it was possibly us."