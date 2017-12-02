Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Stevenage 5-2 Swindon Town

Danny Newton scored a brace as Stevenage eased into the FA Cup third round following a convincing victory over Swindon.

Alex Samuel opened the scoring for the hosts with a composed finish in the 17th minute after Luke Wilkinson headed the ball into his path.

Stevenage doubled their advantage five minutes later when Matty Godden coolly slotted into the bottom corner following a great through ball from Tom Pett.

Amine Linganzi pulled a goal back for the Robins when he headed home Matthew Taylor's corner and they soon levelled after Taylor scored directly from a corner just before the half-time interval.

However, Stevenage were back in front courtesy of a superb volley by Pett three minutes into stoppage time, while Luke Norris was inches away from an equaliser when his shot cannoned wide off the far post.

Newton ensured a two-goal lead when he nodded home Godden's cross in the 72nd minute and he sealed the match with the goal of the game when he picked the ball up on the halfway line before bursting past a number of defenders and slotting into the bottom corner.

Report supplied by the Press Association.