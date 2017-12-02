Match ends, Ipswich Town 4, Nottingham Forest 2.
Ipswich Town 4-2 Nottingham Forest
Defenders Dominic Iorfa and Callum Connolly were both on target as Ipswich Town won a six-goal thriller against Nottingham Forest.
It was 2-2 at the break at Portman Road after Forest twice came from behind.
Connolly's left-foot shot on seven minutes was cancelled out by Kieran Dowell's left-foot free-kick before Tyler Walker replied to Iorfa's header.
But second-half strikes from Martyn Waghorn and Bersant Celina wrapped up victory for Mick McCarthy's side.
Ipswich climb two places up the Championship table into seventh with their second straight win, within three points of the play-off pack, while Forest slide three places back to 13th.
Town were on the front foot from the off, scoring when Waghorn's free-kick was parried by Forest keeper Jordan Smith, only for Connolly to fire in from the left side of the penalty area. But Forest drew level in the 29th minute following a free-kick from outside the penalty area which was touched to Dowell, who did the rest.
Town regained the lead in the 37th minute when, following a flowing move down the left involving Emyr Huws and Celina, Knudsen crossed for overlapping on-loan Wolves full-back Iorfa to head home. But Forest levelled again when a smart pass into the penalty area from Liam Bridcutt found Walker who fired past Bartosz Bialkowski.
Waghorn put his side back in front with his 11th goal of the season when Forest skipper Michael Mancienne failed to deal with a pass back to his keeper and the Ipswich top scorer picked up the loose ball before striding into the penalty area to rifle in a left-foot shot.
Waghorn was then again involved when, fed by Huws, his pass from the right-hand side of the area was perfect for Celina to score with his left foot - taking Waghorn's tally of home goals he has been involved in this season to 11 (six goals and five assists).
Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy:
"There's no such thing as a bad win that's for sure but that was particularly pleasing, especially scoring four goals.
"I don't think we have ever seen heads drop. They are a really good bunch of lads.
"Waghorn epitomised the performance really. He was a real thorn in their side, he was fabulous."
Nottingham Forest boss Mark Warburton:
"In the first 10 minutes we found ourselves one down and we hadn't got the ball into the Ipswich box, hadn't got into their final third, so we started the game slowly.
"But a great set-piece and we're back in it, a good goal, and I thought our second goal was tremendous.
"But we gave two soft goals away. We made two calamitous mistakes, simple as that. We can't give away goals away and from that we have got a mountain to climb."
Line-ups
Ipswich
- 33Bialkowski
- 2Iorfa
- 12Spence
- 6Webster
- 3Knudsen
- 8Skuse
- 16ConnollyBooked at 86mins
- 18Ward
- 44HuwsSubstituted forBruat 70'minutes
- 11Celina
- 9WaghornBooked at 82minsSubstituted forSearsat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Gerken
- 7Bishop
- 20Sears
- 22Nydam
- 28Bru
- 30Kenlock
- 35Morris
Nottm Forest
- 43Smith
- 2Lichaj
- 42Worrall
- 4Mancienne
- 6Traore
- 7BridcuttBooked at 90mins
- 24VaughanSubstituted forBouchalakisat 68'minutes
- 34WalkerSubstituted forMcKayat 81'minutes
- 20DowellBooked at 45mins
- 11OsbornSubstituted forCarayolat 68'minutes
- 9Murphy
Substitutes
- 5Mills
- 10McKay
- 16Clough
- 18Carayol
- 30Henderson
- 31Bouchalakis
- 35Cummings
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
- Attendance:
- 16,808
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away8
- Corners
- Home1
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ipswich Town 4, Nottingham Forest 2.
Booking
Liam Bridcutt (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Liam Bridcutt (Nottingham Forest).
Grant Ward (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Daryl Murphy (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mustapha Carayol with a cross.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Jordan Spence.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Adam Webster.
Attempt blocked. Mustapha Carayol (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Armand Traore.
Attempt missed. Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Dominic Iorfa.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Dominic Iorfa.
Booking
Callum Connolly (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Connolly (Ipswich Town).
Attempt missed. Dominic Iorfa (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bersant Celina with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Michael Mancienne.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Freddie Sears replaces Martyn Waghorn.
Booking
Martyn Waghorn (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Martyn Waghorn (Ipswich Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Barrie McKay replaces Tyler Walker.
Liam Bridcutt (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonas Knudsen (Ipswich Town).
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Jonas Knudsen.
Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martyn Waghorn (Ipswich Town).
Foul by Michael Mancienne (Nottingham Forest).
Martyn Waghorn (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Joe Worrall tries a through ball, but Daryl Murphy is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Kevin Bru replaces Emyr Huws.
Attempt missed. Martyn Waghorn (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Bersant Celina.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Andreas Bouchalakis replaces David Vaughan.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Mustapha Carayol replaces Ben Osborn.
Goal!
Goal! Ipswich Town 4, Nottingham Forest 2. Bersant Celina (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Martyn Waghorn.
Attempt saved. Daryl Murphy (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Vaughan.
Kieran Dowell (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Callum Connolly (Ipswich Town).
Kieran Dowell (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordan Spence (Ipswich Town).