Ipswich Town 4-2 Nottingham Forest

Dominic Iorfa's towering header was his first goal in competitive football - on his 105th league appearance

Defenders Dominic Iorfa and Callum Connolly were both on target as Ipswich Town won a six-goal thriller against Nottingham Forest.

It was 2-2 at the break at Portman Road after Forest twice came from behind.

Connolly's left-foot shot on seven minutes was cancelled out by Kieran Dowell's left-foot free-kick before Tyler Walker replied to Iorfa's header.

But second-half strikes from Martyn Waghorn and Bersant Celina wrapped up victory for Mick McCarthy's side.

Ipswich climb two places up the Championship table into seventh with their second straight win, within three points of the play-off pack, while Forest slide three places back to 13th.

On-loan Everton defender Callum Connolly scored for the second successive game

Town were on the front foot from the off, scoring when Waghorn's free-kick was parried by Forest keeper Jordan Smith, only for Connolly to fire in from the left side of the penalty area. But Forest drew level in the 29th minute following a free-kick from outside the penalty area which was touched to Dowell, who did the rest.

Town regained the lead in the 37th minute when, following a flowing move down the left involving Emyr Huws and Celina, Knudsen crossed for overlapping on-loan Wolves full-back Iorfa to head home. But Forest levelled again when a smart pass into the penalty area from Liam Bridcutt found Walker who fired past Bartosz Bialkowski.

Waghorn put his side back in front with his 11th goal of the season when Forest skipper Michael Mancienne failed to deal with a pass back to his keeper and the Ipswich top scorer picked up the loose ball before striding into the penalty area to rifle in a left-foot shot.

Waghorn was then again involved when, fed by Huws, his pass from the right-hand side of the area was perfect for Celina to score with his left foot - taking Waghorn's tally of home goals he has been involved in this season to 11 (six goals and five assists).

Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy:

"There's no such thing as a bad win that's for sure but that was particularly pleasing, especially scoring four goals.

"I don't think we have ever seen heads drop. They are a really good bunch of lads.

"Waghorn epitomised the performance really. He was a real thorn in their side, he was fabulous."

Nottingham Forest boss Mark Warburton:

"In the first 10 minutes we found ourselves one down and we hadn't got the ball into the Ipswich box, hadn't got into their final third, so we started the game slowly.

"But a great set-piece and we're back in it, a good goal, and I thought our second goal was tremendous.

"But we gave two soft goals away. We made two calamitous mistakes, simple as that. We can't give away goals away and from that we have got a mountain to climb."