Sunderland 1-3 Reading

Dave Edwards has won the majority of his 43 Wales international caps under Chris Coleman

New Sunderland boss Chris Coleman's first home game in charge ended in defeat as Reading scored three second-half goals at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats have now gone almost a year without winning on Wearside after the hosts' 10 men paid for Callum McManaman's first-half red card.

Dave Edwards, Coleman's old Wales player, put Reading ahead before Modou Barrow struck twice in three minutes.

Top scorer Lewis Grabban got a late consolation from the penalty spot.

That was his 11th goal of the season after Joel Asoro won a penalty with 14 minutes remaining, but the damage had already been done as Jaap Stam's Royals made it one defeat from their last seven matches, to climb to 14th, 10 points clear of trouble.

Coleman had already been hampered by the pre-match loss of Paddy McNair, who had to be withdrawn from the starting line-up after injuring himself beforehand, meaning a call for Darron Gibson as a late replacement.

Callum McManaman was given the third red card of his career - but his first for Sunderland

And his side then had to play the whole second half with 10 men following McManaman's 43rd-minute sending off for a second bookable offence - for handball, following his early foul on Barrow.

The visitors took eight second-half minutes to cash in before Edwards, who had shot over in the first half when it looked easier to score, slid in to finish from close range after Sone Aluko's effort on the counter had deflected into his path.

Barrow then added number two, volleying inside goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter's near post, before adding a second with a cool finish following a flick from Yann Kermorgant.

Swedish teenager Asoro's late introduction fired Sunderland late on, and won their penalty - but the Black Cats, who slip back a place to 23rd, have now gone 21 games without a home win.

Sunderland manager Chris Coleman:

"It was always going to be tough today. Our record here is not great and we were against a team that plays possession-based football.

"Then we got a man sent off, everyone was flat, doom and gloom, then Reading bossed it for long periods.

"It is a huge disappointment for us because we are flat again. I can see the frustration here, you can't blame everybody for being frustrated.

"This week it's being kicked back down into the gutter and we have to deal with that."

Reading boss Jaap Stam:

"In the end it was comfortable. When you come here, against a new manager in his first home game, you can expect a team that is aggressive.

"I think we started very well, created opportunities and scored three goals.

"Sometimes we were a bit sloppy, invited pressure a bit. Overall how we have played we have had a very good performance away from home."