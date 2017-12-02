Match ends, Ross County 0, Dundee 2.
Ross County 0-2 Dundee
Mark O'Hara scored again as Dundee secured successive Scottish Premiership wins to move level on points with opponents Ross County.
O'Hara, who netted twice in last week's 2-1 defeat of Rangers, struck to put the visitors ahead early on.
County could have levelled through Billy Mckay but the substitute's header was too high.
And Faissal El Bakhtaoui lobbed goalkeeper Aaron McCarey to double Dundee's advantage late on.
It was Dundee's maiden away win in this season's Premiership and the first time they have won back-to-back league matches this term, with the gap between themselves and bottom side Partick Thistle now four points.
Ross County are certainly struggling for goals, the result extending their goal drought to 318 minutes.
County boss Owen Coyle gave a debut to Chris Eagles, the winger he paid over £1m to sign when manager of Burnley, in the hope the experienced player could produce the sort of chances the Staggies have struggled to create so far this season.
The early indications were encouraging as former Watford and Manchester United winger Eagles linked up well through the middle and posed a threat on the left flank.
Only a heavy touch prevented him taking full advantage of a slick exchange of passes with Alex Schalk at the edge of the area but Dundee generally defended well while counter-attacking at pace.
They certainly looked full of confidence on the back of beating Rangers, especially O'Hara.
That much was clear when the midfielder shot the visitors into the lead with a stunning strike on the run from fully 22 yards for his fourth goal this season.
Dundee started the second half well and McCarey was fortunate to parry El Bakhtaoui's shot to safety between two lurking Dundee strikers, then Josh Meekings glanced a header from a Jon Aurtenetxe free-kick just wide of the County goal.
It took 65 minutes for the home side to really trouble Elliot Parish but the Dundee goalkeeper caused his own problems as he came for Eagles' cross, did not get there and was relieved to see substitute Mckay's header land on the roof of the net.
That apart it was the visitors who continued to look the more likely to score with El Bakhtaoui forcing McCarey into another full-length save.
There was nothing the Staggies goalkeeper could do to deny El Bakhtaoui in the last minute, though, as he raced clear before lobbing the keeper from the edge of the area to make sure of the points for Neil McCann's side.
Line-ups
Ross County
- 31McCarey
- 6Kelly
- 2Fraser
- 3Naismith
- 28van der WegSubstituted forCurranat 45'minutes
- 7GardyneSubstituted forKeillor-Dunnat 71'minutes
- 4Routis
- 17DraperBooked at 78mins
- 18Lindsay
- 33Eagles
- 10SchalkSubstituted forMckayat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Fox
- 8Chow
- 9Dow
- 11Curran
- 19Mikkelsen
- 22Mckay
- 40Keillor-Dunn
Dundee
- 12Parish
- 2Kerr
- 22Hendry
- 24Meekings
- 15Aurtenetxe
- 8Kamara
- 14O'Hara
- 21DeaconSubstituted forAllanat 72'minutes
- 18McGowanBooked at 38minsSubstituted forWaddellat 80'minutes
- 20El Bakhtaoui
- 9MoussaSubstituted forHaberat 75'minutesBooked at 82mins
Substitutes
- 3Holt
- 7Leitch-Smith
- 10Allan
- 27Curran
- 29Haber
- 34Waddell
- 38Ferie
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
- Attendance:
- 3,896
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ross County 0, Dundee 2.
Hand ball by Billy McKay (Ross County).
Goal!
Goal! Ross County 0, Dundee 2. Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Glen Kamara following a fast break.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Aurtenetxe.
Ross Draper (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marcus Haber (Dundee).
Attempt missed. Jamie Lindsay (Ross County) right footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Chris Eagles (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
Marcus Haber (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Billy McKay (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcus Haber (Dundee).
Christopher Routis (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dundee).
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Christopher Routis.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Kerr Waddell replaces Paul McGowan.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Aaron McCarey.
Attempt saved. Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Ross Draper (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ross Draper (Ross County).
(Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Davis Keillor-Dunn (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jack Hendry (Dundee).
Christopher Routis (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dundee).
Ross Draper (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marcus Haber (Dundee).
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Marcus Haber replaces Sofien Moussa.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Christopher Routis.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Scott Allan replaces Roarie Deacon.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Davis Keillor-Dunn replaces Michael Gardyne.
Attempt missed. Chris Eagles (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Ross Draper (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Roarie Deacon (Dundee).
Attempt saved. Mark O'Hara (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Billy McKay replaces Alex Schalk.
Foul by Michael Gardyne (Ross County).
Glen Kamara (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Michael Gardyne (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aurtenetxe (Dundee).