Ross County 0-2 Dundee

Mark O'Hara scored again as Dundee secured successive Scottish Premiership wins to move level on points with opponents Ross County.

O'Hara, who netted twice in last week's 2-1 defeat of Rangers, struck to put the visitors ahead early on.

County could have levelled through Billy Mckay but the substitute's header was too high.

And Faissal El Bakhtaoui lobbed goalkeeper Aaron McCarey to double Dundee's advantage late on.

It was Dundee's maiden away win in this season's Premiership and the first time they have won back-to-back league matches this term, with the gap between themselves and bottom side Partick Thistle now four points.

Ross County are certainly struggling for goals, the result extending their goal drought to 318 minutes.

County boss Owen Coyle gave a debut to Chris Eagles, the winger he paid over £1m to sign when manager of Burnley, in the hope the experienced player could produce the sort of chances the Staggies have struggled to create so far this season.

Eagles (right) joined County as a free agent last month

The early indications were encouraging as former Watford and Manchester United winger Eagles linked up well through the middle and posed a threat on the left flank.

Only a heavy touch prevented him taking full advantage of a slick exchange of passes with Alex Schalk at the edge of the area but Dundee generally defended well while counter-attacking at pace.

They certainly looked full of confidence on the back of beating Rangers, especially O'Hara.

That much was clear when the midfielder shot the visitors into the lead with a stunning strike on the run from fully 22 yards for his fourth goal this season.

Dundee started the second half well and McCarey was fortunate to parry El Bakhtaoui's shot to safety between two lurking Dundee strikers, then Josh Meekings glanced a header from a Jon Aurtenetxe free-kick just wide of the County goal.

It took 65 minutes for the home side to really trouble Elliot Parish but the Dundee goalkeeper caused his own problems as he came for Eagles' cross, did not get there and was relieved to see substitute Mckay's header land on the roof of the net.

That apart it was the visitors who continued to look the more likely to score with El Bakhtaoui forcing McCarey into another full-length save.

There was nothing the Staggies goalkeeper could do to deny El Bakhtaoui in the last minute, though, as he raced clear before lobbing the keeper from the edge of the area to make sure of the points for Neil McCann's side.