St Mirren 0-1 Dumbarton

Dumbarton midfielder Tom Walsh scored the decisive goal against St Mirren

Ten-man St Mirren were knocked off top spot in the Scottish Championship as Dumbarton secured victory in Paisley.

Tom Walsh made the vital contribution late on with a clinical finish past Saints goalkeeper Craig Samson.

St Mirren's cause was not helped by the 43rd-minute dismissal of Stelios Demetriou for an elbow on Sam Wardrop.

Walsh was frustrated to hit wide when well placed in the second half, and substitute Ally Roy also missed an opportunity to extend Dumbarton's lead.

St Mirren defender Stelios Demetriou was sent off by referee Andrew Dallas