St Mirren 0-1 Dumbarton
Ten-man St Mirren were knocked off top spot in the Scottish Championship as Dumbarton secured victory in Paisley.
Tom Walsh made the vital contribution late on with a clinical finish past Saints goalkeeper Craig Samson.
St Mirren's cause was not helped by the 43rd-minute dismissal of Stelios Demetriou for an elbow on Sam Wardrop.
Walsh was frustrated to hit wide when well placed in the second half, and substitute Ally Roy also missed an opportunity to extend Dumbarton's lead.
Line-ups
St Mirren
- 1Samson
- 25Smith
- 15Baird
- 24Davis
- 44Eckersley
- 16McShaneSubstituted forStewartat 82'minutes
- 4McGinn
- 2DemetriouBooked at 43mins
- 7Magennis
- 10Morgan
- 20ReillySubstituted forSuttonat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Buchanan
- 8Duffy
- 9Sutton
- 17Kirkpatrick
- 19Stewart
- 21Stewart
- 26McCart
Dumbarton
- 1Gallacher
- 12Wardrop
- 4Dowie
- 55Barr
- 3McLaughlin
- 14Hutton
- 6Carswell
- 9StewartSubstituted forRoyat 7'minutes
- 10WalshBooked at 80mins
- 7GallagherSubstituted forNadeat 71'minutes
- 16MorrisonSubstituted forFroxyliasat 63'minutesBooked at 77minsSubstituted forat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Wilson
- 11Johnston
- 15Hill
- 17Roy
- 19Ewings
- 20Froxylias
- 27Nade
- Referee:
- Andrew Dallas
- Attendance:
- 3,591
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Second Half ends, St. Mirren 0, Dumbarton 1.
Liam Smith (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ally Roy (Dumbarton).
Hand ball by Craig Barr (Dumbarton).
Harry Davis (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Christian Nade (Dumbarton).
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Adam Eckersley.
Foul by Adam Eckersley (St. Mirren).
Tom Walsh (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ross Stewart (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Dimitris Froxylias went off injured after Dumbarton had used all subs.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Ross Stewart replaces Ian McShane.
Booking
Tom Walsh (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! St. Mirren 0, Dumbarton 1. Tom Walsh (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stuart Carswell.
Jack Baird (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christian Nade (Dumbarton).
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Adam Eckersley.
Booking
Dimitris Froxylias (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dimitris Froxylias (Dumbarton).
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. John Sutton replaces Gavin Reilly.
Attempt missed. Ally Roy (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Jack Baird (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton).
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Christian Nade replaces Calum Gallagher.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Adam Eckersley (St. Mirren) because of an injury.
Foul by Jack Baird (St. Mirren).
Tom Walsh (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Christopher McLaughlin (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Craig Samson.
Attempt saved. Ally Roy (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Dimitris Froxylias replaces Greg Morrison.
Attempt missed. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Jack Baird (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Greg Morrison (Dumbarton).
Attempt saved. Christopher McLaughlin (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren).
Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.