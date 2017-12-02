St Mirren 0-1 Dumbarton

Scottish Championship
St Mirren0Dumbarton1

Dumbarton midfielder Tom Walsh
Ten-man St Mirren were knocked off top spot in the Scottish Championship as Dumbarton secured victory in Paisley.

Tom Walsh made the vital contribution late on with a clinical finish past Saints goalkeeper Craig Samson.

St Mirren's cause was not helped by the 43rd-minute dismissal of Stelios Demetriou for an elbow on Sam Wardrop.

Walsh was frustrated to hit wide when well placed in the second half, and substitute Ally Roy also missed an opportunity to extend Dumbarton's lead.

Line-ups

St Mirren

  • 1Samson
  • 25Smith
  • 15Baird
  • 24Davis
  • 44Eckersley
  • 16McShaneSubstituted forStewartat 82'minutes
  • 4McGinn
  • 2DemetriouBooked at 43mins
  • 7Magennis
  • 10Morgan
  • 20ReillySubstituted forSuttonat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Buchanan
  • 8Duffy
  • 9Sutton
  • 17Kirkpatrick
  • 19Stewart
  • 21Stewart
  • 26McCart

Dumbarton

  • 1Gallacher
  • 12Wardrop
  • 4Dowie
  • 55Barr
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 14Hutton
  • 6Carswell
  • 9StewartSubstituted forRoyat 7'minutes
  • 10WalshBooked at 80mins
  • 7GallagherSubstituted forNadeat 71'minutes
  • 16MorrisonSubstituted forFroxyliasat 63'minutesBooked at 77minsSubstituted forat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Wilson
  • 11Johnston
  • 15Hill
  • 17Roy
  • 19Ewings
  • 20Froxylias
  • 27Nade
Referee:
Andrew Dallas
Attendance:
3,591

Match Stats

Home TeamSt MirrenAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home5
Away11
Shots on Target
Home0
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, St. Mirren 0, Dumbarton 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, St. Mirren 0, Dumbarton 1.

Liam Smith (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ally Roy (Dumbarton).

Hand ball by Craig Barr (Dumbarton).

Harry Davis (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Christian Nade (Dumbarton).

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Adam Eckersley.

Foul by Adam Eckersley (St. Mirren).

Tom Walsh (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Ross Stewart (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Dimitris Froxylias went off injured after Dumbarton had used all subs.

Substitution

Substitution, St. Mirren. Ross Stewart replaces Ian McShane.

Booking

Tom Walsh (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

Goal!

Goal! St. Mirren 0, Dumbarton 1. Tom Walsh (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stuart Carswell.

Jack Baird (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Christian Nade (Dumbarton).

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Adam Eckersley.

Booking

Dimitris Froxylias (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dimitris Froxylias (Dumbarton).

Substitution

Substitution, St. Mirren. John Sutton replaces Gavin Reilly.

Attempt missed. Ally Roy (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Jack Baird (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton).

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Christian Nade replaces Calum Gallagher.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Adam Eckersley (St. Mirren) because of an injury.

Foul by Jack Baird (St. Mirren).

Tom Walsh (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Christopher McLaughlin (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Craig Samson.

Attempt saved. Ally Roy (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Dimitris Froxylias replaces Greg Morrison.

Attempt missed. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Jack Baird (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Greg Morrison (Dumbarton).

Attempt saved. Christopher McLaughlin (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren).

Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd159332014630
2St Mirren1592429191029
3Livingston147432418625
4Dunfermline1565430171323
5Morton156542416823
6Queen of Sth156542319423
7Dumbarton154651420-618
8Inverness CT154561718-117
9Falkirk14167925-169
10Brechin1503121034-243
View full Scottish Championship table

