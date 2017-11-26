Monaco 1-2 Paris Saint Germain

PSG maintained their unbeaten start to the season with victory at Stade Louis II

Paris St-Germain extended their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to nine points with victory at reigning champions Monaco.

Edinson Cavani opened the scoring with his 23rd goal of the season, a deft flick over Monaco goalkeeper Danijel Subasic from inside the six-yard box.

Neymar doubled PSG's lead by winning a penalty that he tucked away himself.

Joao Moutinho pulled a goal back for Monaco with a free-kick that deflected into the net off Kylian Mbappe.

PSG striker Mbappe struggled in front of goal on his return to Stade Louis II, the 18-year-old having a number of opportunities but failing to convert.

The France international is on a season-long loan from Monaco and will become the second-most expensive player in history assuming PSG exercise their option to make the deal permanent.

Defeat for Monaco sees them slip to third place behind Lyon, who are second on goal difference after a 5-0 win over Nice.