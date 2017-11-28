England Women 5-0 Kazakhstan Women

Media playback is not supported on this device Women's World Cup qualifying: England 5-0 Kazakhstan highlights

A Fran Kirby-inspired England scored four goals in 12 minutes as they thrashed Kazakhstan to maintain their perfect start to World Cup qualifying.

Mel Lawley scored from close range on her full international debut, and substitute Kirby added a second-half penalty with her first touch.

The Chelsea forward was involved in both of Nikita Parris' goals, while Izzy Christiansen's tap-in capped an easy night for England in Colchester.

England are second in Group 1.

After what could be Mo Marley's last game in interim charge, England are one point behind Wales, who beat Bosnia Herzegovina 1-0 on Tuesday and have played one game more.

The Lionesses are still yet to concede a goal in the qualifying campaign for the 2019 World Cup in France - with Kazakhstan failing to test returning goalkeeper Karen Bardsley, who made her first appearance since breaking her leg at Euro 2017.

Marley, who has won two and lost the other of her three matches in charge, has applied to succeed the sacked Mark Sampson on a permanent basis - with interviews to be held on 4 December.

With Karen Carney (ankle) and Demi Stokes (hip) pulling out of the squad through injury, Marley handed Manchester City's Keira Walsh her international debut - and brought Jess Carter off the bench for her England bow.

Kazakhstan, ranked 66 in the world, were not helped by an injury to goalkeeper Oksana Zheleznyak - who struggled before coming off at half-time, and though her replacement Irina Sandalova performed admirably she could do nothing to stop England's onslaught.

'There are coaches who can probably do a better job'

England face Wales in their next qualifying game but will Marley still be in charge?

Despite having carried out the role since Sampson's controversial departure, Marley is laid back about the prospect of taking the national manager's job full-time.

England's next World Cup qualifier is not until March, when they play group leaders Wales, but the Football Association seems keen to make an appointment far sooner than that.

"I'm pretty cool about it being the right person and if that's at my expense then I'm all for it, because I've been involved in the game long enough and I want England women to win the World Cup," she told BBC Sport.

"I'm quite chilled about it - if there's a better person to do the job I'd welcome that person in and I'd share all the experiences I've had."

Marley, who previously coached England's Under-19 side, also played down the formal nature of the interviews for the post.

"I don't think it's an interview as such - it's case of if I was going to do the job, have I got a plan, is it going take the team to the next level, move the team from third in the world to first and are we going to win the World Cup?

"I think I've got a bit of knowledge about it but I'm sure there's a lot of good coaches out there in the world that can actually probably do a better job than I could do, because they've got more experience at senior level than I do."