Tyler Walker: Nottingham Forest striker signs new contact until 2021

Tyler Walker has made 10 appearances for Nottingham Forest in league and cup this season

Nottingham Forest striker Tyler Walker has signed a new contract with the Championship club until 2021.

The 21-year-old has scored five goals in 32 games for the Reds and netted twice against QPR earlier this month.

Walker, who joined the club as an eight-year-old, said: "It always feels special to pull on the shirt. This is the club that has been in the family.

"You have got to show it to the fans that the trust they put in you to put on the shirt is repaid."