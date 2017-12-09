Fulham 1-0 Birmingham City

Championship
Jeremie Boga
Jeremie Boga spurned Birmingham's best chance to equalise

Jeremie Boga missed a penalty as Birmingham City's miserable away form continued with defeat at Fulham.

Sheyi Ojo sidefooted Neeskens Kebano's cross into the roof of the net to score the game's only goal on 14 minutes.

Blues keeper David Stockdale made a fine save to deny Stefan Johansen before Kevin McDonald's foul on Emilio Nsue gave Blues a chance to equalise.

But Boga blazed the spot kick over the bar to leave Birmingham still with only two points from 11 games on the road.

City's total of 10 goals in 21 league games is the lowest in the entire Football League, Boga's miss from 12 yards proving crucial after Fulham had failed to kill off the game

Slavisa Jokanovic's side secured their third win in four Championship games thanks to a third goal in four games from on-loan Liverpool winger Ojo, who was lively throughout.

Aboubakar Kamara and Ryan Sessegnon failed to take chances to make it 2-0, but Boga's miss and Blues' bluntness in attack ensured Fulham's wastefulness did not cost them.

Fulham are 12th, two points clear of London rivals Brentford, while Steve Cotterill's Birmingham remain 22nd.

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic:

"We must be satisfied that this is the second time that we have won at home with a clean sheet.

"This is good news for us, we are solid at the back and we believe Birmingham only had one attempt on the target.

"We try to play with a different shape, to create the chances and score the goal. I believe we dominated the game and did enough to score more goals."

Birmingham City manager Steve Cotterill:

"In the second half again we created more chances. But we've got to put one of them away. It gives everyone a big lift.

"For our pressure, and the way we were, we deserved the penalty.

"When it comes you are hoping that it goes in. It sums up our luck at the moment."

Line-ups

Fulham

  • 1Bettinelli
  • 2Fredericks
  • 26Kalas
  • 13Ream
  • 3R Sessegnon
  • 16NorwoodBooked at 61mins
  • 6McDonald
  • 10Cairney
  • 19OjoSubstituted forDjaloat 90+1'minutes
  • 8JohansenSubstituted forFonteat 79'minutes
  • 7KebanoSubstituted forKamaraat 45+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Fonte
  • 17Graham
  • 22Mollo
  • 23Djalo
  • 27Button
  • 36De La Torre
  • 47Kamara

Birmingham

  • 13Stockdale
  • 25Dacres-Cogley
  • 28Morrison
  • 3Grounds
  • 2Nsue
  • 26DavisBooked at 87mins
  • 6Kieftenbeld
  • 50Gleeson
  • 15BramallSubstituted forMaghomaat 89'minutes
  • 10JutkiewiczSubstituted forGallagherat 63'minutes
  • 20Boga

Substitutes

  • 17Ndoye
  • 18Gallagher
  • 19Maghoma
  • 21Lowe
  • 23Cotterill
  • 27Jota
  • 39Trueman
Referee:
Tony Harrington
Attendance:
19,644

Match Stats

Home TeamFulhamAway TeamBirmingham
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home17
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home11
Away7
Fouls
Home13
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Fulham 1, Birmingham City 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Fulham 1, Birmingham City 0.

Offside, Birmingham City. David Stockdale tries a through ball, but Michael Morrison is caught offside.

Foul by Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham).

Jonathan Grounds (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Tom Cairney (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Stephen Gleeson (Birmingham City).

Attempt missed. Maikel Kieftenbeld (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Oliver Norwood.

Substitution

Substitution, Fulham. Marcelo Djalo replaces Sheyi Ojo.

Attempt missed. Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Sheyi Ojo.

Attempt saved. Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tom Cairney.

Substitution

Substitution, Birmingham City. Jacques Maghoma replaces Cohen Bramall.

Booking

David Davis (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Rui Fonte (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by David Davis (Birmingham City).

Attempt missed. Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Aboubakar Kamara with a headed pass.

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Michael Morrison.

Tim Ream (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Davis (Birmingham City).

Attempt missed. Rui Fonte (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Oliver Norwood with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Maikel Kieftenbeld.

Tom Cairney (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Maikel Kieftenbeld (Birmingham City).

Attempt saved. David Davis (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonathan Grounds with a headed pass.

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Ryan Sessegnon.

Substitution

Substitution, Fulham. Rui Fonte replaces Stefan Johansen.

Attempt missed. Nsue (Birmingham City) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Stephen Gleeson with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Tim Ream.

Foul by Stefan Johansen (Fulham).

David Davis (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Jeremie Boga (Birmingham City) right footed shot is too high. Jeremie Boga should be disappointed.

Penalty conceded by Kevin McDonald (Fulham) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Birmingham City. Nsue draws a foul in the penalty area.

Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nsue (Birmingham City).

Attempt missed. Sheyi Ojo (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ryan Sessegnon with a cross.

Kevin McDonald (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Davis (Birmingham City).

Attempt missed. Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Oliver Norwood with a cross following a corner.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves21153341172448
2Cardiff20134330141643
3Bristol City21117334221240
4Derby21115533211238
5Aston Villa21107429181137
6Sheff Utd2112183426837
7Leeds2110383326733
8Middlesbrough219572720732
9Ipswich2110293532332
10Preston218852522332
11Nottm Forest21100113135-430
12Fulham217862727029
13Brentford216963330327
14Sheff Wed216962626027
15Norwich217682127-627
16Reading207582624226
17Millwall215882221123
18Hull215793739-222
19QPR215792332-922
20Barnsley2155112434-1020
21Bolton2137112140-1916
22Birmingham2144131030-2016
23Sunderland2129102638-1215
24Burton2135131340-2714
View full Championship table

