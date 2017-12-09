Championship
Barnsley 0-3 Derby County

Matej Vydra and Tom Huddlestone
Matej Vydra's goal was his 13th of the season for Derby County

Derby County continued their impressive away form as Barnsley suffered a fifth successive Championship defeat.

Early chances were few and far between before Mamadou Thiam and Harvey Barnes tested Derby keeper Scott Carson.

But the Rams went in front when Tom Lawrence pounced on a loose ball and leading scorer Matej Vydra added the second from Chris Baird's cut-back.

Barnsley's Brad Potts hit the crossbar after the break, but Andi Weimann sealed the win with a powerful shot.

The victory lifted Derby up two places to fourth in the table, while Paul Heckingbottom's side slipped to 20th after losing five in a row at Championship level for the first time since 2009.

Lively winger Barnes was their main first-half threat on his 20th birthday, forcing Carson to a fingertip save with a curling effort and then firing narrowly wide.

But two goals in the space of five minutes just before the break put Derby in firm control, and on course for a fourth win in their seven-match unbeaten run away from home, although they lost Lawrence at the interval with a foot injury.

Carson made an instinctive point-blank save from sub Ike Ugbo after a good move involving George Moncur and Barnes, but any hopes of a Barnsley recovery were snuffed out when Weimann fired home from outside the box.

Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"It's tough to take. I sound like broken record now because it's the same old story. They had three shots on target and won 3-0 and we were wasteful.

"Our first lapse of concentration saw us 1-0 down and I thought we'd been the better side before that and then the next bit of quality from them it was 2-0.

"I thought the energy was there between both boxes but it's not about stats it's about winning the game."

Derby manager Gary Rowett:

"It's a difficult place to come, they are an energetic side. I'm really pleased about the way we went about it. There was some really good attacking play.

"As soon as we made two or three passes it opened up a bit. I thought we had to work hard to get into the lead.

"We've had a little bit of criticism at times for not playing as fluidly as we want. There were some real moments of quality."

Line-ups

Barnsley

  • 1Davies
  • 2McCarthy
  • 24Pearson
  • 6Lindsay
  • 17Yiadom
  • 20PottsSubstituted forHammillat 60'minutes
  • 4Williams
  • 22GardnerSubstituted forMoncurat 60'minutes
  • 15Barnes
  • 26ThiamSubstituted forUgboat 72'minutes
  • 9Bradshaw

Substitutes

  • 3Fryers
  • 7Hammill
  • 8McGeehan
  • 10Moncur
  • 13Townsend
  • 14Mallan
  • 19Ugbo

Derby

  • 1Carson
  • 12Baird
  • 6Keogh
  • 33Davies
  • 3Forsyth
  • 44Huddlestone
  • 36Ledley
  • 19WeimannBooked at 63mins
  • 23VydraSubstituted forJohnsonat 72'minutes
  • 10LawrenceSubstituted forRussellat 45'minutes
  • 9MartinSubstituted forWinnallat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Russell
  • 14Wisdom
  • 15Johnson
  • 17Winnall
  • 28Nugent
  • 34Thorne
  • 35Mitchell
Referee:
Tim Robinson
Attendance:
13,973

Match Stats

Home TeamBarnsleyAway TeamDerby
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home16
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Barnsley 0, Derby County 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Barnsley 0, Derby County 3.

Attempt missed. Joe Williams (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Bradley Johnson (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andreas Weimann.

Offside, Derby County. Scott Carson tries a through ball, but Sam Winnall is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Tom Bradshaw (Barnsley) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adam Hammill with a cross.

Adam Hammill (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tom Huddlestone (Derby County).

Foul by Matty Pearson (Barnsley).

Johnny Russell (Derby County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Sam Winnall (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Johnny Russell.

Attempt blocked. Johnny Russell (Derby County) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Baird with a cross.

Foul by George Moncur (Barnsley).

Bradley Johnson (Derby County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Richard Keogh.

Attempt blocked. Adam Hammill (Barnsley) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Bradshaw.

Joe Williams (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sam Winnall (Derby County).

Attempt missed. Matty Pearson (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Williams with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

Tom Bradshaw (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Craig Forsyth (Derby County).

Liam Lindsay (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sam Winnall (Derby County).

Attempt missed. Curtis Davies (Derby County) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Chris Baird with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Jason McCarthy.

Substitution

Substitution, Derby County. Sam Winnall replaces Chris Martin.

Goal!

Goal! Barnsley 0, Derby County 3. Andreas Weimann (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bradley Johnson with a headed pass.

Foul by Andy Yiadom (Barnsley).

Andreas Weimann (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Ike Ugbo (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harvey Barnes.

Substitution

Substitution, Barnsley. Ike Ugbo replaces Mamadou Thiam.

Substitution

Substitution, Derby County. Bradley Johnson replaces Matej Vydra.

Attempt missed. Craig Forsyth (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Matej Vydra following a fast break.

Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Scott Carson.

Attempt blocked. Tom Bradshaw (Barnsley) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Hammill with a cross.

Adam Hammill (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Richard Keogh (Derby County).

Attempt missed. Joe Ledley (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Chris Martin.

Attempt missed. Adam Hammill (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by George Moncur.

Offside, Derby County. Johnny Russell tries a through ball, but Chris Martin is caught offside.

