Newport County 3-3 Carlisle United

Match ends, Newport County 3, Carlisle United 3.
Matt Dolan scored two stunning free-kicks to earn a point for Newport in a frenetic second half at Rodney Parade.
Shawn McCoulsky's cool lob after goalkeeper Jack Bonham had spilled the ball gave Exiles an interval lead.
But Carlisle were ahead within six minutes of the restart as Luke Joyce capitalised on a defensive melee and Kelvin Etuhu fired-in spectacularly.
Dolan pulled Newport level and repeated the trick after Tom Miller had headed past a bemused Joe Day for Carlisle.
Newport drop to 12th place in League Two while Carlisle remain 14th.
County manager Michael Flynn: "We totally outplayed one of our play-off rivals today and we've gifted them a point. The disappointing thing is the goals we conceded. The positive is the fight that my players showed today.
"At 3-2 down a lot of teams would have folded saying 'it's not our day' but Matty Dolan goes and puts a free-kick in the top corner and then Labadie misses two chances at the end and their goalkeeper pulls off a top save against Dan Butler."
Line-ups
Newport
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Day
- 6White
- 25O'Brien
- 28Demetriou
- 2PipeSubstituted forReynoldsat 54'minutes
- 8Dolan
- 4Labadie
- 7WillmottBooked at 90mins
- 3Butler
- 15McCoulskySubstituted forAmondat 83'minutes
- 10NoubleBooked at 65mins
Substitutes
- 9Amond
- 11Reynolds
- 17Bennett
- 20Owen-Evans
- 24Touray
- 27Rigg
- 30Bittner
Carlisle
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Bonham
- 17BrownSubstituted forHopeat 65'minutes
- 6Parkes
- 29Hill
- 2Miller
- 19LambeSubstituted forO'Sullivanat 86'minutes
- 4Joyce
- 5Liddle
- 8Jones
- 21Etuhu
- 14BennettSubstituted forMillerat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Hope
- 11Devitt
- 15Cosgrove
- 16Ellis
- 18O'Sullivan
- 20Miller
- 23George
- Referee:
- Lee Swabey
- Attendance:
- 3,176
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away7
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Newport County 3, Carlisle United 3.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Matthew Dolan (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joss Labadie (Newport County) header from very close range is just a bit too high.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lamar Reynolds (Newport County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Clint Hill (Carlisle United) header from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kelvin Etuhu (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lamar Reynolds (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Post update
Matthew Dolan (Newport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Tom Parkes (Carlisle United).
Booking
Robbie Willmott (Newport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Robbie Willmott (Newport County).
Post update
Kelvin Etuhu (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. John O'Sullivan replaces Reggie Lambe.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lamar Reynolds (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a set piece situation.
Post update
Lamar Reynolds (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Michael Jones (Carlisle United).
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Padraig Amond replaces Shawn McCoulsky.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Shaun Miller replaces Richard Bennett.
Post update
Foul by Robbie Willmott (Newport County).