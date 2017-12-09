Newport County 3-3 Carlisle United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Joss Labadie attempts to control the bouncing ball for Newport as Carlisle's Kelvin Etuhu closes in

Matt Dolan scored two stunning free-kicks to earn a point for Newport in a frenetic second half at Rodney Parade.

Shawn McCoulsky's cool lob after goalkeeper Jack Bonham had spilled the ball gave Exiles an interval lead.

But Carlisle were ahead within six minutes of the restart as Luke Joyce capitalised on a defensive melee and Kelvin Etuhu fired-in spectacularly.

Dolan pulled Newport level and repeated the trick after Tom Miller had headed past a bemused Joe Day for Carlisle.

Newport drop to 12th place in League Two while Carlisle remain 14th.

County manager Michael Flynn: "We totally outplayed one of our play-off rivals today and we've gifted them a point. The disappointing thing is the goals we conceded. The positive is the fight that my players showed today.

"At 3-2 down a lot of teams would have folded saying 'it's not our day' but Matty Dolan goes and puts a free-kick in the top corner and then Labadie misses two chances at the end and their goalkeeper pulls off a top save against Dan Butler."